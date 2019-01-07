OPEC, non-OPEC in favour of nine-month oil output deal extension - Reuters

Citing sources familiar with talks, Reuters on Monday reported that the OPEC, Non-OPEC Monitoring Committee members were in favour of extending the oil output extension for nine more months.

Crude oil prices, which received a strong boost from the ceasefire of the U.S.-China trade war, continue to push higher following these headlines. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate was last seen trading at its highest level since late May around the $60 mark, adding more than 3% on a daily basis.