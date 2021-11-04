OPEC+ likely to stick to plan to raise output by 400,000 bpd – Reuters

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported on Thursday that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies are likely to stick to plans to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd).
"Despite the pressure from consumers, I think the decision of the OPEC+ meeting on November 4 will most likely be the same increase of 400,000 bpd," an OPEC source told Reuters.
Market reaction
This headline doesn't seem to be having a noticeable impact on crude oil prices. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 1.72% on the day at $81.45.
