Oil Technical Analysis: WTI sidelined above $56.00 a barrel

WTI remained choppy on the second day of the week.

The level to beat for sellers is the 56.00 handle.

Crude oil daily chart

The crude oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is currently trading just above $56.00 a barrel and the 50/100 DMAs consolidating last week’s drop.

Crude oil four-hour chart

Black gold is correcting the recent drop below the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. The market is vulnerable to the downside. However, further consolidation could be on the cards in the medium term.

Crude oil 30-minute chart

WTI is trading below a downward 200 SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. However, the market could correct up and break the 56.40 level and reach the 57.00 handle. On the flip side, sellers want a daily close below the 56.00 level to drive the price towards the 54.50 level.

Additional key levels