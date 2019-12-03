Oil Technical Analysis: WTI sidelined above $56.00 a barrel

- WTI remained choppy on the second day of the week.
- The level to beat for sellers is the 56.00 handle.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1477.38
|Today Daily Change
|14.36
|Today Daily Change %
|0.98
|Today daily open
|1463.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1465.91
|Daily SMA50
|1484.7
|Daily SMA100
|1485.46
|Daily SMA200
|1402.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1465.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1454.05
|Previous Weekly High
|1466.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1450.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1458.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1460.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1456.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1449.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1445.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1467.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1471.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1478.35
When is the Aussie GDP release and how could it affect the AUD/USD?
While the broad risk-off, mainly due to trade war risk between the United States (US) and China, seems to lack strength in disappointing the Aussie buyers, upbeat growth figures could add fuel to the pair’s run-up.
USD/JPY: Under pressure around eight-day low amid broad risk-off
USD/JPY seesaws around 108.65 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. The quote dropped the lowest since November 22 the previous day as an escalation of the trade war fears kept the Japanese yen (JPY) on stronger footage.
US Services PMI November Preview: Manufacturing indicates lower
Services PMI is projected to slip to 54.5 in November from 54.7 in October. The business activity index was 57 in October up from 55.2 in September. Employment was 53.7 last month and 50.4 in September.
XAU/USD enters Asia clinging to three-weeks highs near 1480 level
Gold bounced sharply from the November lows while breaking above the 1465 resistance level. The market is trading below the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The level to beat for buyers is the 1480 resistance.
