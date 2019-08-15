Oil technical analysis: WTI consolidates losses below $55.00 a barrel

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI is down for the second consecutive day. 
  • The levels to beat for bears is $54.00 a barrel.
 

Oil daily chart

 
WTI (West Texas Intermediate) is trading below $55.00 a barrel and its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). Oil is down for the second consecutive day as the market rejected the 57.00 level and the 50/200 SMA on Wednesday.

Oil 4-hour chart

 
WTI is consolidating the recent losses between the 54.00 and 55.00 levels. The market is trading below its 100/200 SMA and seems rather weak. A break below 54.00 can lead to 53.00 and 52.00 on the way down. 

Oil 30-minute chart

 
Black gold could find immediate resistance at the 55.00 level as the market is under pressure below its 200 SMA.
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 54.5
Today Daily Change -0.43
Today Daily Change % -0.78
Today daily open 54.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 55.54
Daily SMA50 56.18
Daily SMA100 58.92
Daily SMA200 56.21
Levels
Previous Daily High 56.84
Previous Daily Low 53.99
Previous Weekly High 55.53
Previous Weekly Low 50.51
Previous Monthly High 60.99
Previous Monthly Low 54.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 55.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 55.75
Daily Pivot Point S1 53.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 52.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 50.82
Daily Pivot Point R1 56.52
Daily Pivot Point R2 58.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.37

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD accelerates slump, battles with 1.1100 on ECB-related headlines

The EUR/USD pair came under renewed selling pressure following comments from ECB’s Rehn, saying that the central bank needs to come up with a “significant and impactful policy package” next September. Upbeat Retail Sales add to the bearish case.

GBP/USD extends advance to 1.2150 region

The Pound accelerates its recovery against the greenback after tripping stops above the 1.2100 level. Better-than-expected UK Retail Sales add to the positive momentum. 

USD/JPY clings to gains above 106 as Wall Street rebounds

Wall Street's main indexes post modest gains in early trade. Retail sales in July rose 0.7% to beat analysts' estimates. US Dollar Index extends gains above 98 in NA session.

Gold stable above $1,500.00, in the hands of sentiment

Gold (futures on Comex) see-sawed between gains and losses so far this Thursday, with the risk sentiment and demand for safe-havens playing a key role amid mounting US recession risks and ongoing US-China trade tensions.

China kicks investors while they're down

Every time investors find the strength to pick themselves up off the floor, the trade war delivers another blow and knocks them down again. This morning that came in the form of reports that China is threatening retaliation against Trump's tariffs that are due to come into force on 1 September.

