Oil output from Libya, Kazakhstan increases on receding geopolitical fears, pipeline restoration

Having witnessed over a week-long disruption to the oil output, the latest updates from Libya and Kazakhstan both were positive.

Reuters quotes Chevron to mention, “Kazakhstan's largest oil venture Tengizchevroil (TCO) is gradually increasing production to reach normal rates at the Tengiz field after protests limited output there in recent days, operator Chevron said on Sunday.”

“Production at Tengiz, Kazakhstan's largest oilfield, was curtailed in the past few days as some contractors disrupted train lines in support of protests taking place across the central Asian country,” added the news.

On the other hand, Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) mentioned, “Maintenance work for the main crude transmission line at Al-Waha Oil Company has been completed.”

NOC also cited the return of the one million barrels per day (BPD) of daily output while saying, “Contributed to reducing the losses resulting from the halt in production, which was estimated to reach about one million barrels, and the production of the Waha Company was raised by 200 thousand barrels per day.”

Market reaction

Due to the news, oil prices extend Friday’s pullback from the highest levels since November 17 to $78.18, down 0.65% intraday, during early Monday morning in Asia.