NZD/USD remains poised to extend losses beyond 0.7000 on USD gains

- NZD/USD continues with the previous week’s selling pressure on Monday.
- US Dollar Index remains steady near 93.0 on stronger NFP report.
- Upbeat Chinese Trade data and interest rate hike expectations keep New Zealand’s dollar grounded.
NZD/USD extends the previous session's downside momentum in the Asian session on the first day of the fresh trading week.
The pair witnessed heavy selling pressure in the American session and retreated further from daily highs, the levels just below the 0.7100 mark, touched earlier in the previous week.
The buying pressure in the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback performance against its six major rivals, drags NZD/USD toward the lower levels. The DXY trades steady above 92.70 amid a rise in US Treasury yields.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bonds scaled up to 1.30% on better than expected unemployment data, which fuels the economic growth prospects despite the threat of rising delta strain.
The US economy added 943k jobs in July, beating the market expectations of 870k. Most of the jobs were created in the service sector, which was the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, US Senate moved gradually toward formalizing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. This also added to the optimism surrounding the greenback.
In addition to that, the increasing corona cases in the Asia-Pacific region underpins the demand of the US dollar on the back of its global safe-haven asset.
On the other hand, Kiwi was able to hold near 0.7000 on better Chinese trade balance data, which instil faith in the pace of recovery in its largest trade partner.
Investors are anticipating the rate hike from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand( RBNZ) at its August 18 meeting.
As for now, all eyes are on Chinese CPI data to gauge the market sentiment.
NZD/USD additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7012
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.7009
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6985
|Daily SMA50
|0.7044
|Daily SMA100
|0.7096
|Daily SMA200
|0.7103
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7063
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7001
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7089
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6952
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7025
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7039
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6986
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6962
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6924
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7048
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7086
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.711
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Break below 1.1700 on the table
The EUR/USD pair fell on Friday to close the week in the 1.1760 price zone as the dollar rallied on the heels of an upbeat employment report. The US Senate moved forward with the bipartisan infrastructure bill. EUR/USD is technically bearish, heading to March’s monthly low at 1.1703.
GBP/USD: Near-term weakness amid dollar’s demand
The GBP/USD pair settled at 1.3870, down amid the renewed dollar’s demand following an upbeat US employment report. UK macroeconomic data indicate that economic progress continues post-reopening. GBP/USD could extend its decline in the near-term, but buyers could reappear on dips.
Gold eyes $1,750 on NFP-inspired USD strength
The XAU/USD pair started the week under modest selling pressure but struggled to gather bearish momentum in the absence of significant fundamental drivers. After closing flat on Monday and Tuesday, gold climbed above $1,830 on Wednesday.
Miners are back and BTC price begins to show it
Bitcoin is on a second attempt to retest $42,451 and breach it. The BTC mining industry seems to have stabilized as players continue to flourish. On-chain metrics support the bullish thesis, which might push the flagship crypto to $44,750.
US prices back to center stage in the week ahead
The main contours of the investment climate have not changed. The evolution of the virus is seeing the re-introduction of social restrictions, extending lockdowns (e.g., Sydney), and prolonging formal emergencies (Japan).