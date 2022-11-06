- NZDUSD pares the biggest daily gains in 11 years.
- 50-day EMA restricts immediate declines inside one-month-old rising wedge.
- Convergence of 21-day EMA, wedge’s support appears a tough nut to crack for the bears.
- Buyers need validation from the immediate resistance line to retake control.
NZDUSD bears attack 50-day EMA support around 0.5850 during the early hours of Monday, after posting the biggest daily jump since October 2011 the previous day. In doing so, the Kiwi pair stays inside a monthly rising wedge bearish chart pattern.
Given the retreat in the bullish MACD signals, the quote may pare the latest gains and can break the immediate EMA support near 0.5850.
However, the 21-day EMA and lower line of the stated wedge constitute a tough nut to crack for the NZDUSD bears around 0.5790-85.
Should the pair sellers manage to conquer the 0.5785 support confluence, the odds of witnessing a fresh yearly low, currently around 0.5510, can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, recovery moves will need a clear break of a downward-slopping resistance line from the last Wednesday, near 0.5930 by the press time.
Following that, the stated wedge’s upper line could test the NZDUSD bulls around 0.5980. Also acting as an upside filter is the 0.6000 psychological magnet.
In a case where the Kiwi pair remains firmer past 0.6000, the odds of witnessing a run-up towards September’s peak of 0.6162 appear brighter.
NZDUSD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.588
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.86%
|Today daily open
|0.5931
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5718
|Daily SMA50
|0.5831
|Daily SMA100
|0.6039
|Daily SMA200
|0.6341
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5937
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5757
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5944
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5741
|Previous Monthly High
|0.5874
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5512
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5868
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5826
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5695
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5634
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5993
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6055
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6173
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
