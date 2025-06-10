NZD/USD wobbles around 0.6050 while investors await Sino-US trade talks outcome

- NZD/USD trades well inside limited range around 0.6050 as investors look for US-China meeting minutes.
- The US inflation is expected to have grown at a faster pace in May.
- Investors seek cues about whether the RBNZ will reduce interest rates again in the July policy meeting.
The NZD/USD pair consolidates in a tight range around 0.6050 during European trading hours on Tuesday. The Kiwi pair trades sideways as investors shift sidelines with investors awaiting the outcome of trade talks between the United States (US) and China, which started on Monday in London.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades calmly around 99.00. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures exhibit a sluggish performance during European trading hours, indicating a cautious market mood.
Though the White House has signaled that negotiations would go smooth and Washington will get access to rare earth minerals in large quantities, investors refrain from buying the optimism while waiting for a concrete breakthrough.
This week, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May will also be the key trigger for the next move in the US Dollar, which will be published on Wednesday. The CPI report is expected to show that inflationary pressures grew at a faster pace. Such a scenario would limit the Federal Reserve (Fed) from lowering interest rates.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is also exhibiting a sideways performance amid US-China trade talks. The impact of the US-China trade talks outcome is expected to be significant on the Kiwi dollar, given that the New Zealand (NZ) economy relies heavily on its exports to China.
On the domestic front, investors look for cues about whether the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will cut interest rates in the policy meeting next month. In the May policy meeting, the RBNZ slashed its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.25%.
The RBNZ guided that the monetary expansion cycle will be deeper than what they had anticipated earlier, citing global economic risks and inflation is within the bank’s target.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds losses near 1.1400 after EU Sentix data
EUR/USD holds losses near 1.1400 in European trading on Tuesday, failing to find any inspiration from strong Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence data. The pair remains weighed by moderate US Dollar demand as traders eagerly await the outcome of the US-China trade talks.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3500 after UK jobs data
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure in the European session on Tuesday and trades below 1.3500. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate rose to 4.6% in the three months to April, as expected. Markets await the outcome of US-China trade talks.
Gold price bounces off $3,300 neighborhood; modest USD strength could cap the upside
Gold price rebounds from the vicinity of the $3,300 mark and trades with modest intraday losses heading into the European session on Tuesday. Investors remain on edge as US-China trade talks extend for a second day in London, which, along with persistent geopolitical risks, act as a tailwind for the safe-haven bullion.
Hypeliquid inches toward its all-time high, breakout to $46 in sight
Hyperliquid, the decentralized perpetual trading platform and Layer 1 blockchain, is extending its gains on Tuesday, just inches away from the all-time high of $39.96. On-chain and derivatives data support the price rally as HYPE’s Open Interest and Total Value Locked are rising.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.