NZD/USD softens to near 0.5930 in Thursday’s Asian session.

Trump threatens China with an extra 25% tariff over Russian oil buys.

RBNZ Inflation Expectations for Q3 and the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report will be the highlights later on Thursday.

The NZD/USD pair trades on a softer note around 0.5930 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) softens against the US Dollar (USD) amid renewed tensions between the United States (US) and China. Traders brace for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Inflation Expectations for the third quarter (Q3) and the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report, which are due later on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that he could impose further tariffs on China similar to the 25% levies announced earlier on India over its purchases of Russian oil, depending on what happens, per Reuters. Traders will closely watch the developments surrounding US tariffs. Any signs of escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies could exert some selling pressure on the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner of New Zealand.

Furthermore, soft New Zealand labor data strengthens the RBNZ rate cut case, which could create a headwind for the NZD. The country’s Unemployment Rate rose to 5.2% in Q2 from 5.1% in Q1, Statistics New Zealand showed on Wednesday. The figure came in below the market consensus of 5.3%.

On the other hand, an increased expectation of a US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut might drag the Greenback lower and cap the downside for the pair. The weaker-than-expected US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for July pointed to a cooling labor market and fueled speculations that the Fed will resume its rate-cutting cycle in September. Markets have priced in nearly a 95% possibility of a 25 basis point (bps) cut at the September meeting, up from 48% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.