NZD/USD ticks down from monthly highs but remains above 0.5700

The New Zealand Dollar shows minor losses on Friday, with the pair pulling back from four-week highs at 0.5730, although it remains steady above 0.5700, on track for a 1.7% weekly rally, after its strongest week since May.

The Kiwi Dollar is trimming some gains, as the US Dollar bounces up from lows, but maintains its immediate bullish tone intact. The positive divergence between the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) monetary policy expectations is underpinning suppoprt for the Kiwi Dollar.

RBNZ's "hawkish cut" has boosted the NZD

Investors welcomed the “hawkish cut” by the RBNZ on Wednesday. The bank cut its OCR rate by 0.25% to a three-year low of 2.25% as widely expected, but the bank's statement conditioned further monetary policy adjustments to medium-term inflation trends, signalling the end of the easing cycle.

This stance contrasts with the increasing hopes that the Fed will ease its monetary policy at its December 10 meeting. Dovish comments by some Fed officials and the soft US Retail Sales data released earlier in the week have boosted chances of a Fed rate cut next month to 85%, from less than 40% one month ago, according to the CME Group’s Fed Watch Tool.

Furthermore, rumours that the White House’s National Economic Council (NEC) Director Kevin Hassett emerges as the favourite candidate to replace Fed chair Jerome Powell in May, are feeding hopes of further interest rate cuts through 2026. Unless the fundamental backdrop changes radically, US Dollar rallies are likely to remain limited.