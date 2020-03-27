NZD/USD: There is still room for a move above 0.6100 – UOB

In light of the recent price action. NZD/USD could still advance to the 0.6170 region, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.

Key Quotes

24-hour view: “NZD soared to an overnight high of 0.5986. The firm daily closing in NY (0.5962) suggests there is room for further NZD strength towards 0.6050. This level is a strong resistance and may not yield so easily (next resistance is at 0.6080). Support is at 0.5930 followed by 0.5900.”

Next 1-3 weeks: “The strong +1.89% surge in NZD yesterday came as a surprise. The price action suggests that last week’s 0.5469 low is short-term bottom. The current recovery has room to extend to 0.6150. On the downside, only a break of 0.5840 (‘strong support’ level) would indicate the current upward pressure has eased.”