NZD/USD technical analysis: On the bids towards 0.6450/55 resistance confluence

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD trades near the strongest levels since September 12.
  • September month high, 100-day EMA question pair’s further rise.
  • 50-day EMA acts as nearby support.

With its sustained trading beyond 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), NZD/USD rises to the five-week high while taking the bids to 0.6430 amid initial Tuesday trading.

While the bullish signal from the 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) firms up odds for further upside, 100-day EMA and September high around 0.6450/55 could question the pair’s additional run-up.

Should prices rally beyond 0.6455, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of July-October declines, close to 0.6500 and 0.6570, will become bulls’ favorites.

Alternatively, pair’s daily closing below 50-day EMA level of 0.6370 can recall early-month tops near 0.6355/50 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6340.

In a case where bears keep the momentum controlled below 0.6340, 0.6270, 0.6240 and 0.6200 could lure them.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6428
Today Daily Change 23 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.36%
Today daily open 0.6405
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6307
Daily SMA50 0.6347
Daily SMA100 0.6483
Daily SMA200 0.6611
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6417
Previous Daily Low 0.6371
Previous Weekly High 0.6391
Previous Weekly Low 0.624
Previous Monthly High 0.6452
Previous Monthly Low 0.6249
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6399
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6388
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6378
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6351
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6332
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6424
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6444
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6471

 

 

