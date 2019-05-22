NZD/USD struggles to hold above 0.65, looks to post its lowest daily close of 2019

- FOMC says patient approach is appropriate.
- US Dollar Index sits comfortably above 98.
- Trading action is likely to stay subdued in the Asian session.
After dropping to its lowest level since October at 0.6490, the NZD/USD pair staged a weak recovery but failed to hold above the critical 0.65 mark. As the trading action turns choppy in the late American session, the pair moves sideways in a tight range below 0.65, looking to post its lowest daily close of the year.
The sour market sentiment and the lack of positive headlines surrounding the U.S.-China trade conflict on Wednesday didn't allow antipodeans to find demand throughout the day. While speaking at a hearing with U.S. lawmakers, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the Trump administration was at least a month away from imposing tariffs on roughly another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods and said that he had no current plans to go to Beijing for a new round of trade talks.
In the second half of the day, the US Dollar Index didn't have a difficult time staying in the upper half of its daily range above the 98 mark as the FOMC didn't provide any surprises regarding the policy outlook. In the minutes of its May meeting, the FOM said that the patient approach to determining future adjustments to target range was still appropriate and noted that many participants viewed the recent dip in PCE inflation as likely to be transitory.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from New Zealand nor China during the Asian trading hours and the pair is likely to make technical fluctuations in a tight range.
Technical levels to consider
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6496
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|0.6508
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6594
|Daily SMA50
|0.671
|Daily SMA100
|0.6758
|Daily SMA200
|0.6716
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6544
|Previous Daily Low
|0.65
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6604
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6513
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6838
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.658
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6517
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6527
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6491
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6474
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6447
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6535
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6561
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6579
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.