TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

CHF: SNB seen favouring FX intervention – Nomura

CHF: SNB seen favouring FX intervention – Nomura
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Nomura analysts argue that the conflict-driven risk environment is likely to intensify appreciation pressure on the Swiss Franc. With inflation very low and the SNB policy rate at 0.00%, they see the central bank more inclined to intervene in FX markets to curb CHF strength rather than resort to a return to negative rates.

Franc strength and SNB response

"In the rest of Europe, currency appreciation pressures do not change our prior view for Norges Bank and the SNB, though we think the SNB is likely to intervene with FX purchases if there is further significant CHF appreciation."

"The risk environment following the start of the conflict adds to the likelihood of further appreciation pressures on CHF."

"With the SNB policy rate at 0.00%, the SNB’s main tools to prevent deflation as a result of further CHF appreciation are a negative policy rate or FX intervention."

"SNB Chairman Schlegel has been clear that the bar for a negative policy rate is high."

"Furthermore, the SNB said in a statement today (March 2) that “in view of international developments, we are increasingly prepared to intervene in the foreign exchange market”. We therefore view FX intervention to stem CHF strength as more likely than another policy rate cut."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hits fresh 2026 lows near 1.1570

EUR/USD hits fresh 2026 lows near 1.1570

EUR/USD adds to Monday’s heavy losses and reaches new yearly lows around 1.1570 on Tuesday. The pair’s deep pullback comes as the US Dollar extend its strong bounce, always propped up by the intense flight-to-safety environment amid the deteriorating geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.

GBP/USD attacks 1.3300, refreshing three-month lows

GBP/USD attacks 1.3300, refreshing three-month lows

GBP/USD is deep in the red near 1.3300, accelerating its downside to renew three-month lows in European trading on Tuesday. The ongoing escalation in the Iran war, combined with rising Oil prices, weighs negatively on the higher-yielding Pound Sterling as the US Dollar capitalizes on increased haven demand.

Gold drops further, threatens $5,000

Gold drops further, threatens $5,000

Gold comes under renewed and marked selling pressure on Tuesday, dangerously approaching the critical $5,000 mark per troy ounce, reversing at the same time four consecutive daily advances. The yellow metal’s bearish tone comes on the back of the increasing demand for the Greenback and investors’ repricing of Fed rate cuts.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pull back as sentiment remains in extreme market fear

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pull back as sentiment remains in extreme market fear

The cryptocurrency market is broadly in the red on Tuesday as the Middle East grapples with an escalating war. Bitcoin (BTC) is in a pullback, trading below $67,000 at the time of writing, and most altcoins follow suit.

Energy shock 2.0: Why rising Gas prices could hit the Euro

Energy shock 2.0: Why rising Gas prices could hit the Euro

Even without a confirmed, sustained disruption, the mere risk to a key global energy chokepoint is enough to inject a significant premium into European Gas markets. And for the Euro, that matters.

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE rises on commodities demand amid US-Iran war

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE rises on commodities demand amid US-Iran war

Hyperliquid (HYPE) steadies above $33 at press time on Tuesday, marking its fourth consecutive day of recovery in a broadly volatile market due to the ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers