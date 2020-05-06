NZD/USD struggles to find direction, stays flat near 0.6050

- Unemployment Rate in New Zealand edges higher to 4.2% in first quarter.
- Broad-based USD strength doesn't allow NZD/USD to gain traction.
- ADP data is expected to show sharp decline in private sector employment in US.
The NZD/USD pair climbed above 0.6070 during the Asian trading hours after the data from New Zealand showed that the Employment Change in the first quarter came in higher than expected at +0.7%. Moreover, the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.2% from 4% to beat analysts' estimate of 4.3%. As of writing, NZD/USD was virtually unchanged on the day at 0.6051.
Commenting on New Zealand's jobs report, "our current forecast is for the unemployment rate to peak at 9.5% in the June quarter," said Westpac analysts. "However, there’s a lot of uncertainty as to how this will play out, and we’ll be closely watching how the jobs market progresses.”
Focus shifts to US ADP data
However, the broad-based USD strength made it difficult for the pair to preserve its bullish momentum. The US Dollar Index, which closed the first two days of the week in the positive territory, broke above the 100 mark for the first time since April 28th and was last seen gaining 0.22% on the day at 100.05.
In the second half of the day, the ADP's private sector employment data from the US will be watched closely by investors. The market forecast is for the Employment Change to print -20.5 million.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6051
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.6052
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6039
|Daily SMA50
|0.6046
|Daily SMA100
|0.6298
|Daily SMA200
|0.6349
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6078
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6033
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6176
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5991
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5843
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.605
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6031
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6009
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5986
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6076
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6121
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.08 amid ECB poor EZ data, dollar strength
EUR/USD is battling to hold onto 1.08 amid poor eurozone Services PMIs and German Factory Orders. The greenback is gaining ground ahead of the all-important US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD dives below 1.24 ahead of UK lockdown decision
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.24. The UK is set to decide on the next lockdown steps amid improving statistics and pressure from business to reopen. The dollar is advancing amid fears for the global economy. UK Construction PMI crashed to 8.2 points.
Forex Today: Trump stokes tensions with China, euro licking its wounds, ADP Non-Farm Payrolls eyed
The market mood is mixed with the dollar and yen consolidating their gains while oil is on the back foot and stocks remain cautiously optimistic. US President Donald Trump continued stoking tensions with China, and ADP's Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
Gold: Supported above $1700 after $8 drop, US ADP in focus
Gold prices (XAU/USD) are consolidating in a tight range above $1700, having plunged nearly $8 in Asia after investors cheered the news of the global economies re-opening up from the coronavirus lockdowns.
Oil Price Forecast: WTI sees a fresh spike above $25 ahead of EIA data
WTI (June futures on Nymex) caught a fresh bid-wave and spiked to a fresh session high of $25.67. The bulls, however, failed to capitalize on the move higher and remained below the monthly high of $26.08 reached in Asia earlier this Wednesday.