NZD/USD struggles to find direction, stays flat near 0.6050

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Unemployment Rate in New Zealand edges higher to 4.2% in first quarter.
  • Broad-based USD strength doesn't allow NZD/USD to gain traction.
  • ADP data is expected to show sharp decline in private sector employment in US.

The NZD/USD pair climbed above 0.6070 during the Asian trading hours after the data from New Zealand showed that the Employment Change in the first quarter came in higher than expected at +0.7%. Moreover, the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.2% from 4% to beat analysts' estimate of 4.3%. As of writing, NZD/USD was virtually unchanged on the day at 0.6051.

Commenting on New Zealand's jobs report, "our current forecast is for the unemployment rate to peak at 9.5% in the June quarter," said Westpac analysts. "However, there’s a lot of uncertainty as to how this will play out, and we’ll be closely watching how the jobs market progresses.”

Focus shifts to US ADP data

However, the broad-based USD strength made it difficult for the pair to preserve its bullish momentum. The US Dollar Index, which closed the first two days of the week in the positive territory, broke above the 100 mark for the first time since April 28th and was last seen gaining 0.22% on the day at 100.05.

In the second half of the day, the ADP's private sector employment data from the US will be watched closely by investors. The market forecast is for the Employment Change to print -20.5 million. 

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6051
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 0.6052
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6039
Daily SMA50 0.6046
Daily SMA100 0.6298
Daily SMA200 0.6349
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6078
Previous Daily Low 0.6033
Previous Weekly High 0.6176
Previous Weekly Low 0.5991
Previous Monthly High 0.6176
Previous Monthly Low 0.5843
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6061
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.605
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6031
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6009
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5986
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6076
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.61
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6121

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

