EUR/GBP weakens below 0.8750 as UK Retail Sales surpass forecasts

The EUR/GBP cross loses ground to around 0.8735 during the early European session on Friday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) gathers strength against the Euro (EUR) after the stronger-than-expected UK economic data. The attention will shift to the preliminary readings of the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) from the Eurozone, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK), which are due later on Friday.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Friday that the UK Retail Sales jumped 1.8% MoM in January, versus a rise of 0.4% prior. This figure came in above the market consensus of an increase of 0.2%. On an annual basis, Retail Sales climbed 4.5% in January compared to a rise of 1.9% prior (revised from 2.5%), better than the estimation of a rise of 2.8%. The GBP attracts some buyers in an immediate reaction to the upbeat UK Retail Sales data.

On the Euro front, the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said that she expects to serve as ECB president until October 2027, per the Wall Street Journal. Lagarde declined to comment directly on the report of a possible early resignation. However, she stated that the World Economic Forum (WEF) is one of the many options she is considering once she leaves the central bank.

Traders will take more cues from the flash PMI data from the Eurozone and Germany. If the reports show stronger-than-expected outcomes, this could lift the Euro against the Pound Sterling in the near term.