GBP/USD Price Forecast: Recovers early losses after strong UK Retail Sales data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) claws back its early losses and flattens around 1.3460 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair attracts bids after the release of the United Kingdom (UK) Retail Sales data for January.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported that Retail Sales, a key measure of consumer spending, unexpectedly rises 1.8% month-on-month (MoM) from 0.4% in December. The consumer spending measure was estimated to have grown at a moderate pace of 0.2%. Year-on-year (YoY) Retail Sales grew by 4.5%, faster than estimates of 2.8% and the previous release of 1.9%, revised lower from 2.5%.

Investors brace for more volatility in the British currency as the flash S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for February is scheduled to be published at 09:30 GMT. The UK’s Composite PMI is expected to come in lower at 53.4 from 53.7 in January.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) shows strength ahead of the preliminary United States (US) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the S&P Global PMI data for February, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades firmly near its almost four-week high of 98.00 posted on Thursday.

GBP/USD technical analysis

GBP/USD trades flat at around 1.3460 at the press time. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average at 1.3575 slopes lower above spot, capping rebounds and keeping the near-term bias negative. Consecutive closes beneath this gauge underline a fading recovery attempt. The February 6 low of 1.3508 will act as immediate resistance for the pair.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 41 (bearish) holds below its midline without reaching oversold, confirming weak momentum.

The setup favors sellers while price holds beneath the falling average, as rallies risk stalling against dynamic resistance. A daily close above 1.3575 would temper downside pressure and signal stabilization; absent that, the path of least resistance remains lower as trend signals stay aligned to the downside.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)