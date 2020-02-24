Coronavirus has continued to dominate headlines. The key uncertainty for the NZ economy is how long the related disruptions to travel and trade persist. NZD/USD is trading at 0.63140 as remains vulnerable in the opinion of analysts at Westpac Institutional Bank.

Key quotes

“NZD/USD remains vulnerable to pandemic-led fall below 0.6300 as nearterm data confirms effects.”

“Potential for rebound to 0.6600 in Q2 as NZ economic outperformance is recognised and USD weakens on Fed easing prospects.”