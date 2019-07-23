NZD/USD sticks to RBNZ-led losses, well below mid-0.6700s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • RBNZ's plans for unconventional monetary stimulus weighed heavily on the Kiwi. 
  • Tempered Fed rate cut bets underpinned the USD and added to the selling bias.

The NZD/USD pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range near the lower end of its daily trading range, below mid-0.6700s.

The pair extended overnight rejection slide from the 0.6900 neighbourhood, or multi-month tops and met with some aggressive supply during the Asian session on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said it had done contingency planning for unconventional monetary stimulus.

The pair was further pressurized by a follow-through pickup in the US Dollar demand, which remained supported by tempered market expectations for an aggressive monetary easing by the Fed despite the US President Donald Trump's latest pressure for immediate rate cuts.

Meanwhile, the intraday downtick seemed rather unaffected by positive trade-related headlines, suggesting that the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will travel to China next week for negotiations with Vice Premier Liu He.

It would now be interesting to see if the pair can attract any fresh buying at lower levels or the current pullback marks the end of the recent bullish trajectory, setting the stage for a further near-term depreciating move amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6733
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 0.6759
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6689
Daily SMA50 0.6611
Daily SMA100 0.6676
Daily SMA200 0.6722
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6787
Previous Daily Low 0.6756
Previous Weekly High 0.6792
Previous Weekly Low 0.6686
Previous Monthly High 0.6722
Previous Monthly Low 0.6487
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6768
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6775
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6748
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6736
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6716
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6779
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6799
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.681

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD under pressure below 1.1200 as USD holds firmer

EUR/USD under pressure below 1.1200 as USD holds firmer

EUR/USD bounces-off five-week lows of 1.1184, but remains pressured below 1.1200 amid broad-based US dollar strength and a minor recovery in the German yields. Focus remains on ECB decision. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bears eyeing 1.2400 ahead of next UK PM announcement

GBP/USD: Bears eyeing 1.2400 ahead of next UK PM announcement

The selling pressure around the pound gathers pace in the European session, knocking-off GBP/USD closer towards the 1.24 handle amid looming hard Brexit fears and BOE Saunders' comments. BoJo set to become the new UK PM.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY climbs to multi-day tops, further beyond 108.00 handle

USD/JPY climbs to multi-day tops, further beyond 108.00 handle

The USD/JPY pair continued gaining positive traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and built on last week's recovery move from four-week lows.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Greenback buyers, risk-on drive safe-haven to multi-day low

Gold: Greenback buyers, risk-on drive safe-haven to multi-day low

With the US Dollar (USD) buyers cheering recent positive news/headlines, Gold drops to multi-day low as it makes the rounds to $1,417 heading into the Europe markets’ open on Tuesday.

Gold News

Forex Today: King dollar rules in Asia, eyes on new UK PM announcement

Forex Today: King dollar rules in Asia, eyes on new UK PM announcement

USD hit weekly tops vs. main rivals; Trump, Congress leaders reached a deal on debt limit, Trump ramped up pressure on the Fed for easing. USD/JPY advanced beyond 108.00 – unfazed by BOJ pre-emptive easing talks.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  