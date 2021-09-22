- NZD/USD clings to 0.7020 waits for a catalyst to get direction.
- The market sentiment improves as good news emerges from China.
- Fed: Expected to hold rates and the QE unchanged.
The NZD/USD is steady during the New York session, trading at 0.7021, up 0.21% at the time of writing.
The market sentiment is positive on the back of good news from China, lifting the commodity-linked currencies like the kiwi. On Wednesday, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) left the 1-year and the 5-year LPRs unchanged at 3.85% and 4.65%, respectively. Additionally, according to a press release, Evergrande said it would pay the yuan-bond denominated coupon due on Thursday.
Investors focus shifts to FOMC
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which measures the performance of six peers against the buck, is barely down 0.03%, sitting at 93.19, waiting for the FOMC outcome.
Later on the day, the Fed will release its monetary policy statement and the updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). In the monetary policy statement, we could expect that the interest rates will be unchanged. However, the spotlight of the meeting will be the QE’s reduction. If there is some sort of announcement on the statement, it could be positive on the US dollar, as most investors expect the Fed to reveal its bond taper intentions in the November meeting.
KEY TECHNICAL LEVELS TO WATCH
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7021
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.7006
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7067
|Daily SMA50
|0.7011
|Daily SMA100
|0.7071
|Daily SMA200
|0.7117
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7057
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6993
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7151
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7025
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7089
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7017
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7033
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.698
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6955
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6916
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7044
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7083
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7108
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1750 after Fed cautiously moves toward tapering
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1750, after the Fed said tapering its $120 billion/month bond-buying scheme "may soon be warranted" but refrained from signaling a rate hike in 2022 and said inflation is transitory.
GBP/USD bounces on mixed Fed message
GBP/USD has advanced toward 1.37 after the Fed left its policy unchanged, signaled tapering but remained split on raising rates next year. The Evergrande crisis and potential US-UK trade deals were moving cable earlier.
GBP/USD bounces on mixed Fed message
GBP/USD has advanced toward 1.37 after the Fed left its policy unchanged, signaled tapering but remained split on raising rates next year. The Evergrande crisis and potential US-UK trade deals were moving cable earlier.
Gold: Fed's hawkish tone marred by risk-on sentiment
Fed leaves interest rates unchanged says moderation in asset purchases "may soon be warranted". Gold volatile on the FOMC statement and rallies into daily resistance. Risk-on tone persists surrounding Evergrande contagion prospects abating.
XRP price bound for another dip before 40% rebound
Ripple price came down 20% since the beginning of this week. With some upside today, bulls stand to face a bull trap that could get quite painful. A better entry point at $0.78 looks to be more promising for bulls.