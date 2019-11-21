NZD/USD stays offered around 0.6400 as trade uncertainty prevails

- NZD/USD remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day.
- Clues that the US may be willing to delay tariffs aren’t enough to please trade watchers.
- A lack of economics from NZ will keep the focus on offshore events, trade headlines.
NZD/USD extends losses to the third consecutive day as traders keep struggling amid mixed messages concerning the phase one deal. The kiwi pair takes rounds to 0.6400 at the start of Friday’s Asian session.
The South China Morning Post (SCMP) news that the United States (US) may delay further tariff increase on Chinese goods that will go in effect on December 15 recently triggered risk-on sentiment. However, the moves were compressed by statements from the Global Times (GT) editor Hu Xijin, who kept criticizing the US trade strategy while saying, “The US has the upper hand in US-China trade war, which allows it to decide when to end the trade war, but far from enough for it to decide how to end the trade war. The US side wants both, then it needs to change an adversary.”
Previously, China turned red on the US after knowing that the US Congress passed the Hong Kong bill that is now on the President Donald Trump’s table for a sign. At the same time, SCMP cited a Chinese source saying Beijing may decide to “fight and talk alternatively” and is now closely monitoring the US president’s next move following the vote by Congress.
On the data front, a weaker than expected 5.5% Credit Card Spending from New Zealand (NZ) to 2.5% added downside pressure on the kiwi. Elsewhere, the US economic calendar flashed mixed numbers of housing and manufacturing catalysts.
While an absence of major data at home will shift the market’s attention to the US activity numbers, as far as the economic calendar is concerned, trade/political headlines concerning the US and China will keep being the key driver.
Technical Analysis
Sellers cheer the pair’s failure to cross 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), at 0.6427 now, but their joy might soon be challenged by the 0.6383/79 region comprising 21 and 50-day EMA.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6404
|Today Daily Change
|-10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16%
|Today daily open
|0.6414
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6381
|Daily SMA50
|0.6345
|Daily SMA100
|0.6433
|Daily SMA200
|0.6564
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6437
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6403
|Previous Weekly High
|0.642
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6324
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6437
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6204
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6416
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6424
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6399
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6384
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6365
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6433
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6452
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6467
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls away from two-week highs, steadies near mid-1.10s
EUR/USD lost its momentum before testing 1.11 as surging US Treasury bond yields and upbeat macroeconomic data from the US helped USD gather strength.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.29 on broad USD recovery
GBP/USD erased more than 70 pips in American trading hours and turned red below 1.2900 pressured by the broad-based USD strength that saw the US Dollar Index rebound to 98.
USD/JPY edges higher toward 108.70 as 10-year T-bond yield extends rally
The USD/JPY pair rose modestly in the last hour boosted by the improving market sentiment and was last seen trading at 108.65, adding 0.05% on a daily basis.
Gold: Remains vulnerable below 100-day SMA
Gold seems to have stalled its recent corrective bounce from three-month lows and witnessed a modest pullback from previous support, now turned resistance near 100-day SMA.
Big Day for the Euro with ECB Lagarde and PMIs
Friday will be a big day for the euro. There's a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde and November PMIs. Since Lagarde became the President of the central bank, she has not made any direct comments on monetary policy.