NZD/USD stays directed toward 0.6900 amid USD steady gains

- NZD/USD treads water on Wednesday as it fails to capitalize on the previous session’s gains.
- US Dollar Index near one-year high above 94.50 with fresh 0.22% gains.
- Kiwi remains under pressure on mixed economic data, renewed COVID-19 outbreak, China data eyed.
NZD/USD continues to grind lower on Wednesday in the Asian session. The buying pressure in the US dollar keeps NZD/USD edgy. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6933, down 0.01% for the day,
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades at 94.50 near its highest since September 2020. The greenback attracts the capital flows on its safe-haven appeal amid risk-on sentiment and hawkish Fed member’s.
Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said that gradual taper concluding mid-2022 may soon be warranted as the economy has made substantial progress. In the same tune, both Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard endorsed a November start.
On the other hand, Kiwi lost its momentum on reduced risk appetite among investors in the wake of the renewed COVID-19 restrictions and mixed economic data. In the latest development, the outlook for Auckland remains grim with the number of active new coronavirus cases jumping five-fold since a week ago.
On the economic data side, Food Inflation in New Zealand jumped 4% in September on yearly basis from 2.8 in the previous month.
As for now, all eyes are on the Chinese Export data, US Core Inflation data, and FOMC minutes to take fresh trading impetus.
NZD/USD additional levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6932
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.6944
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.699
|Daily SMA50
|0.7007
|Daily SMA100
|0.7035
|Daily SMA200
|0.7107
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6965
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6916
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6984
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6859
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6946
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6935
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6918
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6893
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.687
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6967
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.699
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7015
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses near fresh 2021 lows
EUR/USD remains under selling pressure and trades around 1.1530. Dismal German data and Fed’s speakers hinting at soon-to-come tapering weighing on the pair. A sour market mood adds to dollar’s strength.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.3600
GBP/USD edged higher during the European trading hours but lost its traction in the second half of the day. Nevertheless, the pair met support around 1.3570 and returned to 1.3600, where it closed on Monday.
Gold idles critical support, $1,720/1,800 eyed
The price of gold is higher by some 0.38% around the close of Wall Street as US equities plummet. Meanwhile, the carry trade and commodity currencies are taking up the top leader boards, where rate hikes are now being priced in.
Shiba Inu price has one-way ticket toward $0.00003500
Shiba Inu price action is still in a bull run since the end of September. After a bullish spike in SHIB price, some profit-taking occurred, and the price started to fade. Bulls kept their cards close to their chest and saw their bull run restored in full with $0.00003535 as target.
Trading US Inflation with EUR/USD: Five scenarios, market bias and levels to watch
To taper or not to taper, and by how much? Those are the questions for the Federal Reserve and for the dollar – and the Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI) for September can provide some answers.