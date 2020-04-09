NZD/USD stays below 0.6100 amid quiet markets due to Good Friday

- Barring some ticks due to the lack of liquidity, NZD/USD remains mostly quiet.
- Broad US dollar weakness favors the kiwi pair’s latest up-moves.
- New Zealand markets are off but China data could offer some moves.
While extending the previous day’s moves, NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6080 amid the early Asian session on Good Friday. As most markets are closed, including those in New Zealand, the lack of liquidity is a concern for the pair ahead of China’s monthly inflation data. Even so, broad US dollar weakness helps the buyers to remain hopeful.
The quote remains positive for the fifth day in a row as the greenback continues to bear the burden of the coronavirus crisis. Also drowning the US currency could be the downbeat comments from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell and disappointing data.
The US becomes the second highly affected nation due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) with the latest stats putting it near to the unfortunate global leader Italy.
The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell cited fears of the downbeat economic performance during the second quarter (Q2) of 2020 ahead of witnessing recovery in the second half of the year.
On the data front, US Jobless Claims registered another figure above six million and raised doubts on the future unemployment rate figures. Also on the pessimistic side was the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment that dropped to an eight-year low of 71.00 in April, as per the first revision on the initial forecast.
Looking forward, China’s March month Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producers Price Index (PPI) will be the key for traders to look for intermediate moves amid the calm hours. Forecasts suggest that the headline CPI may drop from 5.2% to 4.8% on YoY while the MoM figures suggest more weakness to -0.7% versus +0.8% earlier readouts. Further, the PPI might also soften to -1.1% against -0.4% previous mark.
Technical analysis
A three-week-old rising trend line and 21-day SMA, respectively near 0.5970 and 0.5920, could keep the pair’s short-term declines limited. Meanwhile, a 50-day SMA level of 0.6175 remains on the bulls’ radars as the immediate target during the further advances.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6081
|Today Daily Change
|72 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|1.20%
|Today daily open
|0.6009
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5916
|Daily SMA50
|0.6189
|Daily SMA100
|0.6386
|Daily SMA200
|0.641
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6032
|Previous Daily Low
|0.594
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6064
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5843
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5997
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5975
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5955
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5901
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5863
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6048
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6086
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.614
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to regain 1.0950 amid Good Friday lull, US CPI eyed
EUR/USD regains poise above 1.0900 amid broad-based US dollar weakness and Good Friday induced light trading. Eurogroup agreed half a trillion euro coronavirus rescue plan. Next of note remains the US CPI data and G20 Energy Summit.
GBP/USD: Mildly bid above 1.2450 on Good Friday, focus on US CPI
GBP/USD registers modest gains as markets are inactive on a Good Friday holiday. UK PM Boris Johnson’s departure from ICU, broad US dollar weakness pleased buyers off-late. Coronavirus updates and Brexit drama to offer cues ahead of US CPI awaited.
US CPI March Preview: Oil’s plunge make’s it to the corner store
Consumer inflation is set to take it biggest monthly dip in three years hit by the dual pressures of cascading global oil prices and lower consumption from extensive US layoffs. Currency markets keep their focus on risk.
WTI: Presssured around $23.00 inside weekly falling channel
WTI remains on the back foot inside following its U-turn from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Channel’s support, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement could check further downside. Buyers could target $30.00 during the sustained run-up.
Gold: Awaits fresh clues to revisit $1,700
With the coronavirus crisis weighs the market’s risk, Gold remains on the bulls’ radar while taking rounds to $1,685 last. Also supporting the yellow metal’s buying could be the weak US dollar despite the Fed’s action.