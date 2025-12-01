NZD/USD stands tall near 0.5740 highs despite a mild risk-averse mood

The New Zealand Dollar defies the risk-off market, and the downbeat Chinese Manufacturing PMI seen earlier on Monday, and maintains its bid tone intact, trading at 0.5735 at the time of writing, with the 0.5744 monthly high, at a short distance.

Chinese factory activity, as measured by the RantingDog Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), fell to contraction levels, at 49.9 in November, against market expectations of a minor slowdown to 50.5 from October’s 50.6 level. China is New Zealand’s major trading partner, and weak data from the Asian country tends to add negative pressure on the Kiwi.

RBNZ-Fed monetary policy divergence

The New Zealand Dollar, however, has opened the week in a moderately positive tone following a 2.14% rally in the previous week. A “hawkish cut” by the RBNZ, which signalled the end of the easing cycle, sent the pair surging last week.



The US Dollar, on the contrary, remains on the defensive, as investors reassess the chances of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut next week, amid the soft macroeconomic data released after the reopening of the US federal government.

Later today, a positive surprise in November’s US ISM Manufacturing PMI figures might provide some support to the US Dollar, but upside attempts are likely to remain limited. The CME Fed Watch Tool shows an 85% chance of a 0.25% rate cut after the December 10 meeting and two or three more cuts in 2026.