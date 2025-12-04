The NZD/USD pair edges lower to near 0.5765 during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday, bolstered by renewed US dollar (USD) demand. Nonetheless, the potential downside for the pair might be limited amid the prospect of the US interest rate cut next week. The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report will be the highlight later on Thursday.

The Greenback recovers some lost ground against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) after reaching a nearly two-month low on Thursday. The rebound in the USD could be short-lived, as weaker US private payrolls data have boosted expectations of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) at the December policy meeting.

Financial markets are currently pricing in nearly an 85% odds of a 25 basis point (bps) rate reduction next week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) decided to cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by a quarter percentage point to 2.25% last week, as widely anticipated. The New Zealand central bank signaled that future rate changes will depend on the economic and inflation outlook, and analysts believe the rate-cutting cycle is likely finished for now. This, in turn, might contribute to the NZD’s upside.

All eyes will be on the delayed US September Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, and inflation data later on Friday. This report could give some insight into the US interest rate path.

The headline PCE is expected to show an increase of 2.8% YoY in September, while the core PCE is projected to show a rise of 2.9% during the same period. In case of a hotter-than-expected inflation reading, this could boost the USD in the near term.