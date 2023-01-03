NZD/USD slips to near 0.6300 despite better-than-anticipated Caixin Manufacturing PMI

- NZD/USD has slipped to near 0.6300 as the US Dollar Index has climbed above 103.60.
- A release of the upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI at 49.0 has failed to support the New Zealand Dollar.
- Investors have turned cautious after the New Year celebrations and a long weekend.
The NZD/USD pair has witnessed a sell-off in the Asian session despite upbeat China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI data. The Kiwi asset has dropped to near the round-level support of 0.6300 despite figures remaining better than expectations but lower than the former release. The release of the economic data at 49.0 vs. the projections of 48.8 might support the New Zealand Dollar ahead, being one of the leading trading partners of China.
Going forward, the status of China’s promotion of foreign trade and capital attraction will remain in focus. China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) Director Pan Gongsheng said on Tuesday, “China will use exchange rate policy tools to promote foreign trade, expand foreign capital stock and to manage its FX reserve assets in 2023,”
Meanwhile, the risk-perceived assets are facing the heat of long weekend-inspired volatility. The risk appetite of the market participants has trimmed dramatically as investors are cautious in making positions before settling in the market. S&P500 futures have witnessed decent selling pressure from the market participants as investors are concerned above economic prospects in CY2023.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has climbed to near 103.50 after a recovery from the crucial support of 103.20. After the Caixin Manufacturing PMI release, investors will shift their focus toward the United States ISM Manufacturing PMI data, which will be released on Wednesday.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6304
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|0.6326
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6347
|Daily SMA50
|0.6173
|Daily SMA100
|0.604
|Daily SMA200
|0.6238
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6356
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6309
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6373
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6253
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.623
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6327
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6338
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6305
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6283
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6258
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6352
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6377
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6399
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
