NZD/USD slips to near 0.6300 despite better-than-anticipated Caixin Manufacturing PMI

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has climbed to near 103.50 after a recovery from the crucial support of 103.20. After the Caixin Manufacturing PMI release, investors will shift their focus toward the United States ISM Manufacturing PMI data, which will be released on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the risk-perceived assets are facing the heat of long weekend-inspired volatility . The risk appetite of the market participants has trimmed dramatically as investors are cautious in making positions before settling in the market. S&P500 futures have witnessed decent selling pressure from the market participants as investors are concerned above economic prospects in CY2023.

Going forward, the status of China’s promotion of foreign trade and capital attraction will remain in focus. China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) Director Pan Gongsheng said on Tuesday, “China will use exchange rate policy tools to promote foreign trade, expand foreign capital stock and to manage its FX reserve assets in 2023,”

The NZD/USD pair has witnessed a sell-off in the Asian session despite upbeat China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI data. The Kiwi asset has dropped to near the round-level support of 0.6300 despite figures remaining better than expectations but lower than the former release. The release of the economic data at 49.0 vs. the projections of 48.8 might support the New Zealand Dollar ahead, being one of the leading trading partners of China.

