TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD weakens below 1.2000 amid rebound in US Dollar, all eyes on Fed rate decision

  • EUR/USD softens to around 1.1990 in Wednesday’s early European session.
  • Concerns over the Fed’s independence could drag the US dollar lower. 
  • Fed interest rate decision will take center stage on Wednesday. 
EUR/USD weakens below 1.2000 amid rebound in US Dollar, all eyes on Fed rate decision
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The EUR/USD pair attracts some sellers to near 1.1990, snapping the four-day winning streak during the early European session on Wednesday. The major pair retraces from a five-year high amid renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. All eyes will be on the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision on Wednesday. 

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will announce his pick for the new Fed Chair soon, adding that interest rates will fall with the US central bank under new leadership. Traders worry that the Fed would lose its independence after the appointment of a Trump candidate as Fed Chairman. This, in turn, could weigh on the Greenback and act as a tailwind for the major pair. 

Markets are currently anticipating the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later in the day, with expectations that rates will remain unchanged in the current range of 3.50% to 3.75%. Traders will closely monitor the press conference for any guidance regarding future rate cuts. 

On the Euro’s front, European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers are in no hurry to adjust interest rates as inflation is hovering near the target. Officials did not discuss raising or cutting rates at the December meeting, emphasizing a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach. Expectations for further rate reductions this year have largely vanished due to a mixed economic picture.

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD comes under pressure near the 1.1950 zone following the closing bell on Wall Street on Wednesday. The Greenback’s rebound prompted spot to face some correction while investors continue to assess the latest FOMC event. On Thursday, the focus of attention will be on the weekly US labour market data and Factory Orders.

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

The GBP/USD pair retreated from its Tuesday’s multi-month peak, but retains its bullish bias as the Federal Reserve does little to help the Greenback. Market players shift the focus to President Trump-related headlines

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

The bright metal holds near a newly achieved record high of 5,311 following the Fed’s monetary policy announcement. The XAU/USD pair consolidates just below the $5,300 mark as Thursday looms.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to hold $3,000 on Wednesday amid mixed signals across several onchain metrics.

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

At its January meeting, the Federal Reserve kept the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) unchanged at 3.50%–3.75%, a decision that was fully in line with market expectations.

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor reclaims $240 immediate support, reflecting positive sentiment in the broader crypto market. The TAO derivatives market signals retail interest return as futures Open Interest climbs to $163 million.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers