NZD/USD slips as risk aversion and central bank divergence support the Greenback.

The US Dollar is supported by Middle East tensions and delayed Fed cuts, pressuring the New Zealand Dollar.

NZD/USD slides below 0.6000, threatening channel support.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is weakening against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with NZD/USD slipping below the 0.6000 handle at the time of writing.

A firmer Greenback and reduced liquidity due to the Matariki public holiday in New Zealand are weighing on the pair.

While US markets reopened following Thursday’s Juneteenth holiday, full liquidity across both economies is expected to return by Monday.

This week’s price action has been driven by New Zealand’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision, which remain the key catalysts for NZD/USD.

The Israel-Iran conflict, now in its eighth day, has further dented risk appetite. Expectations for the Fed’s first rate cut to arrive only in September have helped limit USD downside. On Wednesday, the Fed held rates steady and warned that tariff-driven inflation could persist longer than expected.

The “higher for longer” narrative overshadowed recession fears in the short term.

Continuing with this theme, New Zealand’s GDP data released on Wednesday offered a glimmer of hope for the Kiwi.

The report revealed that the economy grew 0.8% in the first quarter, surpassing analyst estimates of a 0.7% increase.

Despite the upbeat data, NZD failed to rally. Investor focus remained on Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish remarks and deepening Middle East tensions.

Powell stressed the Fed’s data-dependent stance and persistent inflation risks. NZD/USD surrendered earlier gains and dropped back below the 0.6000 psychological level, which now acts as resistance.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which delivered its sixth consecutive rate cut in May, stated that “the Committee has scope to lower the OCR further as appropriate,”.

With the Official Cash Rate (OCR) currently at 3.25%, the benchmark rate in the US is currently in the 4.25%-4.50% range.

In contrast, Powell and other Fed officials continue to describe the US economy as “solid,” suggesting it can absorb higher interest rates for an extended period.

This conflicting policy stance continues to favor the US Dollar, as elevated rates support Treasury yields.

For the Kiwi, easing policy expectations and weaker sentiment remain downside risks.

From a technical standpoint, NZD/USD is currently threatening the lower bound of its ascending channel, having slipped below the 0.6000 psychological level, which is now acting as resistance. The pair is hovering just above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.5947, a key support derived from the April–June rally.

The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) provides resistance at 0.6011. A confirmed break below this zone could expose the 200-day SMA at 0.5860, closely aligned with the 38.2% Fib retracement at 0.5858. Meanwhile, momentum is shifting to cautious, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 49, indicating weakening upside pressure. Bulls need to reclaim 0.6011 to stabilize the near-term outlook.