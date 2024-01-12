NZD/USD sits near the top end of its weekly range, around mid-0.6200s ahead of US PPI

- NZD/USD scales higher for the second straight day and is supported by a combination of factors.
- Expectations for additional stimulus from China boosts antipodean currencies, including the Kiwi.
- The Fed rate uncertainty keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and acts as a tailwind for the pair.
The NZD/USD pair builds on the overnight bounce from the sub-0.6200 levels, or the weekly low, and gains positive traction for the second successive day on Friday. Spot prices stick to modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session and currently trade around the mid-0.6200s, closer to the top end of the weekly range.
The National Bureau of Statistics reported that consumer prices in China remained in deflationary territory for the third straight month in December. Furthermore, the Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, fell for the 15th straight month. This, in turn, fuels speculations about additional government stimulus and provides a modest lift to antipodean currencies, including the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) remains confined in a familiar range held over the past week or so amid the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate trajectory. This turns out to be another factor lending support to the NZD/USD pair. That said, diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy easing acts as a tailwind for the US Treasury bond yields, which, along with geopolitical risks, limit losses for the safe-haven Greenback.
Apart from this, persistent worries about the worsening economic conditions in China might hold back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the NZD/USD pair and should cap any meaningful appreciating move. The fears resurfaced after data showed that China's imports grew less than expected in December, which pointed to still weak domestic demand. This offsets upbeat export figures, which indicate that global trade is starting to recover.
The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop, along with the NZD/USD pair's recent range-bound price action witnessed over the past week or so, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before placing fresh bullish bets. Traders now look to the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI). This, along with a scheduled speech by Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, might provide some impetus during the North American session.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.625
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.6232
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6269
|Daily SMA50
|0.6145
|Daily SMA100
|0.6029
|Daily SMA200
|0.6092
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.626
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6196
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6339
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6181
|Previous Monthly High
|0.641
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6235
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.622
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6199
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6165
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6134
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6263
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6294
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6327
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
