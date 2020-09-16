NZD/USD seen trading at 0.65 on a three-month view – Rabobank

The NZD is the best performing G10 currency in a one-month view, rising about 3% vs. the USD in this time frame. On the back of the better economic data, economists at Rabobank have revised up the forecast for NZD/USD. However, they continue to see risk of a decline in global risk appetite weighing on the kiwi in the coming months.
Key quotes
“Overall, the outlook for New Zealand and its major trading partners has improved in the coming months and this should afford the NZD some support. That said, risks remain. The possibility of negative rates from the RBNZ remains on the table dependent on how the economy fares in the coming months, while the broader outlook for risk will depend on issues such as US/China tensions and potentially issues around the US election.”
“Not only will US suspicions of China remain irrespective of who wins the US presidential election, but there is the possibility of an contested outcome, social unrest in the US and fears that the next round of Us fiscal stimulus will be late and/or insufficient. A combination of these factor could depress risk appetite and increase demand for the safe haven USD which would be reflected in USD crosses across the board.”
“Our three-month NZD/USD forecast is 0.65.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700
NZD/USD keeps the post-Fed recovery despite shrugging off New Zealand (NZ) GDP data. The pair recently ignored NZ Q2 GDP while staying on the path to consolidate the Fed-led losses. Also helping the pair could be the risk recovery ahead of the long day.
AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report
AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7277, nursing post-FOMC losses from 0.7331. Fed reiterated readiness to act with no immediate urgency, mildly revising up growth forecasts. Australia’s August month employment data may disappoint buyers but vaccine hopes, trade optimism stay ready to offer surprises.
XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve
XAU/USD is trading below $1,970, falling off the highs after the Fed published mixed projections and offers no new stimulus.
USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility
USD/JPY has barely moved after the FOMC rate decision and policy announcement. The price went to test the previous wave low but then popped back up almost instantly.
WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.