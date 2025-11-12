TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

NZD/USD rises slightly as risk sentiment improves, RBNZ rate cut looms

  • The New Zealand Dollar edges, supported by a mild improvement in risk appetite.
  • Expectations of a December rate cut by the RBNZ continue to cap the Kiwi’s upside potential.
  • The US Dollar remains cautious as Congress is set to vote today on the funding bill to end the government shutdown.
NZD/USD rises slightly as risk sentiment improves, RBNZ rate cut looms
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

NZD/USD hovers around 0.5660 on Wednesday at the time of writing, up 0.15% on the day. In New Zealand, a sluggish economic outlook continues to fuel speculation about a potential rate cut by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). The Inflation Expectations report released on Tuesday remained unchanged at 2.8% for the fourth quarter, while labor market data confirmed a slowdown as job creation stalled in Q3 and the Unemployment Rate rose to 5.3%, its highest in nine years.

Against this backdrop, markets are now pricing in a high chance of a 25-basis-point cut in December, which would bring the cash rate down to 2.25%, with a small chance of a deeper 50-basis-point reduction.

Across the Pacific, the US Dollar (USD) is also struggling to capitalize on the Kiwi’s weakness. Recent private-sector employment data pointed to a deterioration in the US labor market, with businesses cutting an average of 11,250 jobs per week in late October, according to an ADP report. These figures have reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could deliver a rate cut in December.

Slight progress in Washington, as the US House of Representatives prepares to vote on a bill to end the government funding deadlock later in the day, has modestly improved risk sentiment but has not provided a meaningful lift to the Greenback. The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades around 99.45, after an earlier rebound toward 99.71, as investors await the government’s reopening and the release of delayed economic data to refine their expectations for the Fed’s monetary policy path.

Overall, NZD/USD remains stuck in a waiting phase, as markets balance the risk of a New Zealand recession against persistent signs of weakness in the US economy. Any confirmation of a dovish turn by either the RBNZ or the Fed could redefine the pair’s trajectory in the coming weeks.

New Zealand Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.08%0.18%0.32%-0.09%-0.19%-0.14%-0.41%
EUR0.08%0.26%0.39%0.00%-0.12%-0.06%-0.33%
GBP-0.18%-0.26%0.14%-0.26%-0.37%-0.31%-0.58%
JPY-0.32%-0.39%-0.14%-0.41%-0.51%-0.47%-0.73%
CAD0.09%-0.01%0.26%0.41%-0.11%-0.05%-0.32%
AUD0.19%0.12%0.37%0.51%0.11%0.05%-0.21%
NZD0.14%0.06%0.31%0.47%0.05%-0.05%-0.27%
CHF0.41%0.33%0.58%0.73%0.32%0.21%0.27%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Markets await the US House vote on the stopgap funding bill that will end the government shutdown. Meanwhile, investors will pay close attention to comments from Fed policymakers.

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trades in the 1.3130 region in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar declines ahead of definitions about the US government shutdown. Market participants anticipate the largest shutdown in the country’s history is close to an end after the Senate agreed on a funding bill.

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold accelerated its advance after Wall Street open, approaching the $4,200 mark in the American afternoon. The US Dollar remains pressured amid hopes of a US federal government reopening. The House of Representatives will vote on a funding bill later in the day.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Bitcoin rises in tandem with other crypto majors and is trading above $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, hovering above $3,400 and $2.40, respectively.

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

As we move through the European trading session on Wednesday, there is residual optimism in the market that continues to boost risk sentiment. European indices are having another strong day, although the FTSE 100 is bucking this trend and is posting a small loss.

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui (SUI) is rising in tandem with the cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The bullish wave behind Sui's 3.5% increase followed a correction that erased gains from $2.20 to $1.98 the previous day.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers