NZD/USD retreats from above 0.6060 as USD Index refreshes day’s high

- NZD/USD has witnessed a downside move after the rebound move inspired by the steady Chinese Services PMI faded brutally.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) has come out of the woods and has climbed above the immediate resistance of 104.20.
- US NFP data showed that it would be early for Fed to pause the policy-tightening spell.
The NZD/USD pair has delivered a decent recovery move after sensing buying interest near 0.6050 in the early European session. The recovery move in the Kiwi asset could be concluded as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has refreshed its intraday high at 104.22.
S&P500 futures have covered significant losses added in Asia, portraying recovery in the risk-taking ability of the market participants. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has come out of the woods and has climbed above the immediate resistance of 104.20. Investors seem gung-ho for the US Dollar as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to raise interest rates further to discount the impact of consistently rising additions of fresh talent into the labor market.
On Friday, United States Employment data showed that it would be early for Fed chair Jerome Powell to pause the policy-tightening spell as higher interest rates and tight credit conditions by the US regional banks are failing to force firms to slow down the hiring process.
In May, the US labor market was filled with fresh addition of 339k, significantly higher than expectations. Contrary to that, the Unemployment Rate rose to 3.7%. Monthly Average Hourly Earnings matched expectations at 0.3% while the annual figure decelerated marginally to 4.3%.
Analysts at TD Securities pointed out that payroll strength keeps the door open for another rate hike from the Fed. “The May jobs report should leave the hike option fully on the table for the Fed. If Fed officials were looking for clear signs of labor-market slowing, we do not think this report clearly offers that perspective despite the rise in the UE rate. We continue to look for the Fed to lift rates by a final 25bp to 5.25%-5.50% range in June, but also acknowledge that the FOMC's decision will be a very close call.”
On the Kiwi front, Caixin Services PMI (May) matched expectations and provided some support to the New Zealand Dollar. The economic data justified expectations at 57.1. A collaborative impact of upbeat factory activity and decent Services PMI indicates that the Chinese economy is right on track after dismantling Covid protocols.
It is worth noting that New Zealand is one of the leading trading partners of China and economic activities in China with better scale support the New Zealand Dollar.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6055
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6061
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6181
|Daily SMA50
|0.6204
|Daily SMA100
|0.625
|Daily SMA200
|0.615
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6112
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6055
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6112
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5985
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6077
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.609
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.604
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6019
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5983
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6097
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6133
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6154
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
