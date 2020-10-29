NZD/USD remains range bound, weighed by USD strength

- NZD/USD is traded within a range but is weighed by the US dollar.
- COVID-19 is a driving force, which could give the kiwi an edge.
NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6630 between a low of 0.6596 and a high of 0.6660 as it corrects 50% of the recent bearish impulse.
Risk sentiment improved following the prior day's sell-off in financial and commodity markets,
Better-than-expected US Gross Domestic Product and initial claims data helped to boost risk sentiment and enabled a slight recovery in US equities higher ahead of Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet reporting.
However, commodities remain under pressure, likely to do with the stronger USD, and both have hamstrung the kiwi.
The ECB’s softer outlook and promise to ease more that really got the USD moving when ECB President Lagarde said that there is “little doubt” that a set of additional policy measures will be agreed upon at the December meeting due to the challenges facing Europe’s economy mount along with COVID cases.
''Kiwi likely to do better''
However, there is a bullish prospect in such sentiment for the bird and analysts at ANZ Bank noted that NZD is really just range-trading because of it:
''As we noted yesterday if global lockdown fears and concerns about the pandemic continue to rage and NZ does a better job containing it, the NZD is likely to do better, as it did in May.''
NZD/USD technical analysis
NZD/USD bears looking for a weekly extension to 0.6450
As per the prior analysis above, and as illustrated in the following chart, there is a bearish bias on the longer-term time frames:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears keep 0.7000 on radar as US dollar stays bid
AUD/USD fails to keep corrective pullback from over three-month low of 0.7001 flashed on Thursday. King dollar keeps the reins as upbeat US data, ECB’s dovish rhetoric join covid fears. Aussie PPI, risk catalysts remain as the key to follow.
EUR/USD pushing lower, hits fresh one-month lows at 1.1650
EUR/USD dips to a fresh one-month low at 1.1650. The euro has extended its four-day downtrend against the US dollar on Thursday. The euro dives on dovish ECB rhetoric and COVID-19 lockdowns.
Gold stays depressed around five-week bottom above $1,850
Gold consolidates near the monthly low of $1,860 flashed the previous day. Bears cheer the US dollar strength amid upbeat data from America, challenges to risk. Lack of key data in Asia keeps risk catalysts in the spotlight.
WTI: Regains $36 even as MACD signals further downside
WTI keeps pullback moves from the mid-June lows marked on Thursday. Four-month-old descending trend line offers immediate support. 200-day SMA challenges the corrective bounce below a falling resistance line from August 26.
How low will markets go? State of play after the covid-related fall, ahead of a huge week
Autumn leaves are falling, and so are markets – mostly responding to surging coronavirus cases in Europe and consequent measures. Will King Dollar hold onto the throne?