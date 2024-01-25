NZD/USD remains on the defensive above the 0.6100 mark, focus on US PCE data

- NZD/USD loses ground near 0.6109 on the firmer USD.
- US GDP data in Q4 was stronger than markets or the Fed expected.
- New Zealand’s CPI inflation was in line with expectations in the fourth quarter.
- The USCore Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (Core PCE) will be in the spotlight on Friday.
The NZD/USD pair trades on a weaker note above the 0.6100 mark during the early Asian session on Friday. The stronger GDP growth number lends some support to the US Dollar (USD) and weighs on the NZD/USD pair. Investors will take more cues from the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (Core PCE) on Friday for fresh impetus. This event might trigger volatility in the market. At press time, the pair is trading at 0.6109, down 0.03% for the day.
The US GDP in Q4 came in better than expected, growing 3.1% YoY from 4.9% in the previous reading. The upbeat GDP growth number boosted hopes for a soft landing, which lifted the US Dollar (USD) broadly. Meanwhile, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 214,000 in the week ended January 20, the highest level in a month. Continuing Claims increased by 27K to 1.833M for the week ended January 13. The markets have priced in 51% odds of a quarter-point rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed) at its March meeting, up from 41% on Wednesday.
New Zealand’s CPI inflation was in line with expectations in the fourth quarter and hit its lowest level since the middle of 2021. However, inflation remains higher than the central bank is comfortable with, and the markets anticipate that the rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) won’t be on the table in the near term.
Looking ahead, market players will closely watch the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (Core PCE), due on Friday. The monthly and annual Core PCE are estimated to show an increase of 0.2% MoM and 3.0% YoY, respectively.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6111
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6115
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6204
|Daily SMA50
|0.6178
|Daily SMA100
|0.6047
|Daily SMA200
|0.6088
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.615
|Previous Daily Low
|0.608
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6249
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6088
|Previous Monthly High
|0.641
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6123
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6107
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.608
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.601
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.615
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6185
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.622
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
