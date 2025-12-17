The NZD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from the 0.5760-0.5755 region, or an over one-week low, and ticks lower during the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.5780-0.5775 area, down nearly 0.20% for the day, though the fundamental backdrop warrants caution for bearish traders.

Disappointing Chinese macro data released on Monday revived concerns about the health of the world's second-largest economy. This, along with a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, is seen undermining the perceived riskier Kiwi and acting as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair. However, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) hawkish outlook on the future policy path should help limit deeper losses for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).

RBNZ Governor Ann Breman emphasised earlier this week that if economic conditions unfold as expected, the Official Cash Rate (OCR) is likely to remain at its current level of 2.25% for an extended period. This marks a significant divergence in comparison to bets for two more interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2026, which caps the US Dollar's (USD) post-US NFP bounce from the lowest level since early October and lends support to the NZD/USD pair.

Furthermore, expectations for a dovish replacement of Fed Chair Jerome Powell might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Market participants now look forward to speeches from influential FOMC members, which, along with the US consumer inflation figures on Thursday, would shape expectations about the Fed's policy path. This will play a key role in driving the USD demand in the near-term and provide a fresh impetus to the NZD/USD pair.

Nevertheless, the aforementioned supportive fundamental backdrop backs the case for the emergence of dip-buyers at lower levels. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before positioning for an extension of the NZD/USD pair’s recent corrective pullback from the 0.5830 region, or a multi-month high, touched last Thursday.