NZD/USD refreshes day’s high above 0.5860 as risk-on impulse rebounds, US GDP/PCE remains key

- NZD/USD has climbed above 0.5860 after a consolidation breakout as the risk-on profile recovers.
- The DXY has remained subdued in the entire Tokyo session ahead of key US economic data.
- Higher projections for durable goods demand in times of escalating core CPI could delight the Fed.
The NZD/USD pair has given a north-side break of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of 0.5818-0.5850 in the Tokyo session. The asset is advancing firmly and has refreshed its day’s high at 0.5860 as the market sentiment has rebounded firmly.
S&P500 futures have picked bids after a corrective Wednesday, which indicates that long liquidation could entirely terminate and the upside journey will resume. The 500-stock basket witnessed losses after a three-day rally on Wednesday as tepid guidance by tech-giant Microsoft (MSFT) weighed pressure on technology stocks.
As the risk appetite theme is regaining strength, the safe-haven appeal could trim further and the US dollar index (DXY) may witness extreme volatility. The DXY has remained sideways in the entire Tokyo session and a subdued performance could further. The 10-year US Treasury yields have rebounded after dropping below 4%. At the press time, the yields were being offered at 4.03%, 0.32% above Wednesday’s close.
Going forward, US economic data will be a key trigger for decisive action. Starting from the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, expectations claim a growth rate of 2.4% for the third quarter against a drop of 0.6%. Also, the demand for durable goods is seen higher at 0.6%. An increment in durable goods orders despite the soaring core Consumer Price Index (CPI) could delight the Federal Reserve (Fed).
The show-stopper US core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data is seen lower at 4.7% vs. the prior release of 4.7%.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5861
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|0.5834
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.567
|Daily SMA50
|0.5885
|Daily SMA100
|0.6074
|Daily SMA200
|0.6372
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5846
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5725
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5771
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5551
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5771
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5758
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5681
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5878
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5922
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5998
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges bearish commitments at 100DMA ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is trading almost unchanged on the day at around 1.0075 ahead of the European open. Investors take a pause and refrain from placing any directional bets on the pair, awaiting the critical ECB rate hike decision and the US advance Q3 GDP release.
GBP/USD pulls back before resuming uptrend towards 100DMA at 1.1740
GBP/USD pauses two-day bullish momentum, as the US dollar attempts a comeback. Markets turn cautious amid mixed headlines on the upcoming UK fiscal plan. Cable looks to recapture 100DMA amid a symmetrical triangle breakout.
Gold: Technical setup points to weakness on ECB/US GDP Premium
Gold price is looking for a clear directional bias, stalling a two-day upswing towards $1,700, as investors brace for critical events this Thursday. The US dollar is recovering a bit of ground across the board after the relentless sell-off seen so far this week.
ApeCoin price hints at a 20% rally as crypto markets make a comeback
ApeCoin price is breaking out of a declining trend line, finalizing its nearly two-month downtrend. A daily candlestick close above this resistance level could trigger a 20% upswing to $5.79. Invalidation of this bullish outlook will happen on the breakdown of the $4.32 support level.
ECB Preview: Lagarde set to hit euro with dovish hike, four reasons to expect EUR/USD to tumble Premium
Winter is still coming – even if temperatures are unusually high in Europe, the drop in gas prices could still bite the common currency. That is only one factor in my assessment that the European Central Bank's decision will be a downer for EUR/USD.