- NZD/USD pares recent losses around the lowest levels since May 2020.
- New Zealand’s Business NZ PMI eased to 51.2 in April.
- Fed’s Powell reiterates 50 bps rate hike concerns, Fed’s Daly turns down debate on the pace of rate lifts.
- Risk-aversion keeps USD firmer, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index eyed.
NZD/USD picks up bids to 0.6245 while portraying a corrective pullback from the lowest levels in 24 months, flashed on Thursday, as bears take a breather amid a quiet Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the Kiwi pair ignores recently softer activity data from New Zealand (NZ).
That said, Business NZ PMI dropped to 51.2, below 52.8 market forecasts and 53.8 prior, in April. The activity data part ways from the previous day’s upbeat inflation expectations from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) that raised concerns about the Kiwi central bank’s widely chattered 50 basis points (bps) of a rate hike in June.
It’s worth noting, however, that the kiwi pair’s latest rebound isn’t a sign of recovery as broad economic fears join the Fed’s faster tightening to keep the US dollar ahead of everybody on the currency platter. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) refreshed its 20-year high around 105.00 on Thursday, before easing to 104.80 afterward.
The latest pullback in the greenback gauge could be linked to comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell as he repeated the expectation that the Fed will raise interest rates by half a percentage point at each of its next two policy meetings. The Fed boss also pledged that if data turn the wrong way "we're prepared to do more." On the same line were statements from President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, Mary C. Daly who mentioned, “Is it 50, is it 25, is it 75? Those are things that I’ll deliberate with my colleagues, but my own starting point is we don’t want to go so quickly or so abruptly that we surprise Americans”.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields also portray a corrective pullback after refreshing a two-week low the previous day, around 2.86% by the press time, whereas the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while licking its wound near one-year low.
Moving on, the preliminary readings of US Michigan Consumer Sentiment data for May, expected 64 versus 65.2 prior, will be important data to watch but major attention should be given to qualitative catalysts for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing the mid-2020 lows surrounding 0.6380, NZD/USD prices are vulnerable to testing April 2020 peak of 0.6176.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6241
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.87%
|Today daily open
|0.6296
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6555
|Daily SMA50
|0.6751
|Daily SMA100
|0.674
|Daily SMA200
|0.6863
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.638
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6281
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6569
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6393
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7035
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6342
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6319
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6258
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.622
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6159
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6357
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6418
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6456
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steady following sell-off to fresh cycle lows
AUD/USD is starting out the day flat in Asia following another sell-off to fresh cycle lows weighed by a sea of red on Wall Street while the greenback attracts a safe-haven bid again on Thursday. Aussie has tracked global shares falling to their lowest point in 18-months.
EUR/USD takes on the lowest level since 2017, parity now eyed
EUR/USD falls to fresh bearish cycle lows as the US reaches a new 20-year high. Risk-off sentiment is supporting a flight to the US dollar. Global shares are at their lowest point in 18-months, supporting the greenback to a fresh 20-year-high.
Gold sees a drop to near $1,800 as odds of a Fed’s bumper rate hike bolsters
Gold Price is continuously dropping south as raising odds of a bumper rate hike by the Fed in its June monetary policy are punishing the precious metal. The bright metal extended its losses on Thursday after establishing below the two-day low at $1,832.07.
Is LUNA price unrecoverable at this point?
Should traders consider LUNA as a no-trade asset until further notice? LUNA price is one of the largest crashes in Crypto history. Unpredictable price action is likely to continue.
Stagflation concerns continue to dominate markets
Stagflation concerns continued to dominate financial markets this week. Stock market implied volatility remained elevated despite main indices recovering on Tuesday and Wednesday.