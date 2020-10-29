Analysts at CIBC see the NZD/USD pair moving to the downside over the next months, reaching 0.65 during the fourth quarter and 0.64 in the first quarter of next year.
Key Quotes:
“Our outlook for the NZD into the end of the year alongside the introduction of negative cash rates, potentially in Q1, is for further weakness against the USD and on major crosses, including JPY and CAD. New Zealand 2-year bond yields remain negative, and with further policy announcements to be made at the RBNZ meeting on November 11th, any residual yield advantage for the NZD continues to be eroded.”
“The election result was a win for PM Arden and the Labour party and was somewhat stronger than expected, but far from a surprise. NZ markets saw little impact. Economic challenges remain, in particular as subsidies and support programs run out. RBNZ will do their part with easier policy. As elsewhere, capacity to get infrastructure spending going will be watched closely.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
