- NZD/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high on RBNZ moves.
- RBNZ matches wide market forecasts with a 0.50% rate increase.
- Mixed sentiment, USD rebound tests the Antipodeans amid anxiety ahead of FOMC Minutes.
- RBNZ Press Conference, US Durable Goods Orders and Fedspeak also become important for fresh clues.
NZD/USD rallies over 60 pips as the RBNZ announces 50 basis points (bps) of a rate hike in early Wednesday. In doing so, the quote not only reverses the early-day losses but also pokes the three-week high marked on Monday.
That said, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) proves right on the market forecasts while announcing an interest rate lift to 2.0%, from 1.5% prior, the third such move in 2022.
Read: Breaking: RBNZ hikes OCR to 2% as expected but sees higher future rates to prior outlooks, sending kiwi higher
It should be observed that risk appetite dwindles as negative headlines from China and South Korea join the cautious mood ahead of the key data/events. While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures pare the early-day gains around 3,955, up 0.40% intraday, whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields stay defensive around one-month low, at 2.76% by the press time.
That said, North Korea’s firing of three missiles and Japan’s dislike for the same join the market’s anxiety ahead of today’s Fed Minutes and seem to also weigh on the market’s optimism. On the same line could be the news updating China’s covid lockdowns and its negative impacts on the world’s second-largest economy. “Beijing has continued its quarantine to end its month-old COVID outbreak, while in Shanghai, authorities plan to keep most restrictions in place this month, before a more complete lifting of the two-month-old lockdown from June 1,” said Bloomberg.
On Tuesday, downbeat prints of the US housing data and repeated Fedspeak, in contrast to the hawkish comments from the ECB, exerted downside pressure on the US Treasury yields and the US Dollar.
Having witnessed the initial reaction to the RBNZ moves, NZD/USD pair traders will wait for RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr’s Press Conference for fresh impetus. Should the policymaker hint at successive rate hikes, that too of higher grades, the Kiwi pair may add some gains. Following that, the US Durable Goods Orders for April, expected 0.6% versus 1.1% prior, will precede the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes to direct the NZD/USD moves.
Technical analysis
NZD/USD needs to defy Tuesday’s pin bar with a clear upside break of 0.6490 to reject the odds favoring a pullback towards the 21-DMA support of 0.6394. However, any further downside will make the Kiwi pair vulnerable to testing the 0.6300 threshold. Meanwhile, the monthly high surrounding 0.6570 stays on the bull’s radar until the quote stays above the 21-DMA.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6426
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70
|Today daily open
|0.6471
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6397
|Daily SMA50
|0.6674
|Daily SMA100
|0.6701
|Daily SMA200
|0.6835
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.648
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6423
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6417
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6229
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7035
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6445
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6436
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6401
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6379
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6493
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6515
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.655
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD jumps to test 0.6500 on RBNZ's hawkish 50 bps hike
NZD/USD is rebounding firmly towards 0.6500 after RBNZ lifts the OCR by 50 bps, as expected. The May statement projected a higher cash rate in coming months. The US dollar licks its wounds amid a mixed market sentiment. Focus shifts to the US data, Fed minutes.
AUD/USD turns north to 0.7100, tracks RBNZ-led kiwi rebound
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.7100, changing course following a massive turnaround in the NZD/USD. The kiwi spiked after the RBNZ delivered a hawkish 50 bps rate hike. The further upside in the aussie appears elusive as the US dollar bounces ahead of the Fed minutes.
Gold consolidates above $1,860, FOMC minutes and US durable Goods eyed
Gold price is juggling in a nominal range of $1,860.42-1,869.75 in the Asian session as investors are awaiting the release of the FOMC minutes in the New-York session. The precious metal has displayed a firmer rally from its recent low of $1,786.78.
Litecoin price targets $80 as contrarian bulls step in
Litecoin price action is prepping for a sharp rally to $80 to counterbalance the time-consuming triangle pattern. Litecoin price is developing subtle bullish cues that could catch bearish traders off guard.
US growth slowed in May as inflation, supply chain problems bite Premium
The US economy faded in May as demand weakened under persistent high inflation and the scarcity of some consumer goods. The S&P Global Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 53.5 this month from 55.6 in April.