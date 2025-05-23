NZD/USD rallies to near 0.5960 as New Zealand Dollar outperforms across the board

- NZD/USD soars to near 0.5960 as the NZ Dollar outperforms its peers after upbeat domestic Q1 Retail Sales data.
- RBA Hauser is hopeful of resilient demand from China.
- The US Dollar declines amid fears of an increase in US fiscal imbalances.
The NZD/USD pair surges almost 1% to near 0.5960 during European trading hours on Friday. The Kiwi pair soars as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) outperforms its peers on stronger-than-projected New Zealand (NZ) Q1 Retail Sales data.
New Zealand Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.54%
|-0.55%
|-0.40%
|-0.29%
|-0.78%
|-0.96%
|-0.29%
|EUR
|0.54%
|-0.01%
|0.15%
|0.26%
|-0.24%
|-0.40%
|0.27%
|GBP
|0.55%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|0.27%
|-0.20%
|-0.39%
|0.28%
|JPY
|0.40%
|-0.15%
|-0.15%
|0.14%
|-0.37%
|-0.54%
|0.14%
|CAD
|0.29%
|-0.26%
|-0.27%
|-0.14%
|-0.52%
|-0.66%
|0.00%
|AUD
|0.78%
|0.24%
|0.20%
|0.37%
|0.52%
|-0.16%
|0.52%
|NZD
|0.96%
|0.40%
|0.39%
|0.54%
|0.66%
|0.16%
|0.67%
|CHF
|0.29%
|-0.27%
|-0.28%
|-0.14%
|-0.01%
|-0.52%
|-0.67%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).
Stats NZ reported that Retail Sales, a key measure of consumer spending, rose by 0.8%, faster than expectations of 0.1%, but slower than the 1% growth seen in the last quarter of 2024. Theoretically, strong Retail Sales data discourages the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) from lowering interest rates further. However, the RBNZ is expected to lower its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.25% in the policy meeting next week amid heightened growth concerns.
“Another 25bp rate cut by the RBNZ on May 28 seems likely. Markets are fully pricing it in, following the RBNZ’s previous indications that growth remains a major concern,” FX analysts at ING said last week.
Another reason behind the strength in the antipodean is increasing hopes of strong business from China in the near term. On Thursday, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser stated that Australian exporters are “upbeat about the resilience of China demand”. Given that the NZ economy is one of the leading trading partners of Beijing, signs of strong demand from the Asian giant strengthen the Kiwi dollar.
Meanwhile, a substantial weakness in the US Dollar (USD) on the back of growing United States (US) fiscal concerns has also strengthened the Kiwi pair. Investors have become worried over the US fiscal health due to a new bill by President Donald Trump, which comprises tax cuts and higher spending on defense and border enforcement. The new bill is expected to increase the national debt by $3.8 billion over a decade.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, slumps to near the two-week low around 99.30.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off lows, back near 1.1330
EUR/USD meets daily support around the 1.1300 neighbourhood, managing to regain pace and revisit the 1.1330 region. Sentiment turned after President Trump proposed a “straight 50% tariff” on European imports, undermining the pair’s bullish momentum.
GBP/USD eases from tops, revisits the 1.3500 zone
GBP/USD benefits from broad US Dollar weakness, climbing to its highest level since February 2022 past 1.3500 at the end of the week. UK retail sales data surprised to the upside in April, lending extra wings to the quid.
Gold keeps the bullish tone near $3,350
Gold extends its weekly advance, trading around $3,350 per troy ounce on Friday. The rally in XAU/USD is driven by broad-based weakness in the Greenback, particulalry after President Trump’s threat to impose 50% tariffs on European imports.
Apple stock sinks below $200 after Trump threatens more tariffs Premium
Trump grows irate at Apple's move into India. President claims Apple must produce US-sold iPhone in US or face a 25% tariff. US equity futures slip more than 1% in Friday premarket after Trump threatens the EU with a 50% tariff.
Ripple Price Prediction: Whale accumulation sparks hope as rising exchange reserves signal caution
XRP sustains mid-week recovery as XRP/BTC flashes golden cross for the first time since 2017. Large volume holders increase XRP exposure, indicating rising demand and investor confidence.