NZD/USD Price Forecast: Trades firmly near three-month high of 0.5820

- NZD/USD holds onto gains near 0.5820 amid strength in the New Zealand Dollar.
- China’s monetary stimulus package has uplifted the NZD’s appeal.
- The Fed is almost certain to leave interest rates in their current range on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD pair holds significant Monday’s gains near 0.5820 in European trading hours on Tuesday. The Kiwi pair exhibits strength as the appeal of the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) has strengthened after China announced fresh monetary stimulus to boost consumption to uplift economic growth.
On Sunday, the Chinese ministry announced a comprehensive “special action plan” to ramp up economic growth. The ministry reported that the plan focuses on increasing residents’ incomes, reducing financial burdens, and enhancing the consumption environment, Reuters report.
Signs of acceleration in China’s economic growth bodes well for the New Zealand Dollar, knowing that the New Zealand (NZ) economy depends heavily on exports to China.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) drops to near the five-month low ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision on Wednesday. The Fed is widely anticipated to keep interest rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50% as officials have been guiding that monetary policy adjustments are unfavorable amid uncertainty over the United States (US) economic outlook under the leadership of President Donald Trump.
NZD/USD breaks strongly above the key resistance of 0.5800 plotted from the January 24 high. The asset holds above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.5720, suggesting that the near-term trend is bullish.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) breaks above 60.00. A fresh bullish momentum would trigger if the RSI holds above that level.
More upside would appear if the asset breaks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 0.5850 plotted from the September 30 high to February 3 low towards the round-level resistance of 0.5900 and the November 29 high of 0.5930.
On the flip side, The Kiwi pair could decline to near round-level supports of 0.5400 and 0.5300 if it breaks below the 13-year low of 0.5470.
NZD/USD daily chart
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold hits new all-time highs above $3,020, Trump-Putin call eyed
Gold price is printing fresh record highs above $3,020 on Tuesday as Middle East tensions intensify. Israel resumed military operations against Hamas in Gaza after the group rejected US proposals for extending ceasefire. All eyes now remain on the Trump-Putin call.
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0950 after mixed sentiment data
EUR/USD trades at fresh multi-month highs near 1.0950 in the European session on Tuesday despite mixed economic sentiment data. Optimism around the German vote on the spending plan and Trump-Putin talks offsets escalating Middle East and trade tensions, fuelling fresh US Dollar weakness.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3000 on renewed US Dollar selling
GBP/USD bounces back toward 1.3000 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The pair finds fresh support from a renewed US Dollar selling as investors look past the Middle East tensions, anticipating the US-Russia takls on Ukraine peace deal.
Canada inflation Preview: CAD positioned for strength ahead of CPI print
Statistics Canada will release the February inflation report on Tuesday, as estimated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Annualised inflation is expected to have ticked higher, from the 1.9% posted in January to 2.1%.
Tariff wars are stories that usually end badly
In a 1933 article on national self-sufficiency1, British economist John Maynard Keynes advised “those who seek to disembarrass a country from its entanglements” to be “very slow and wary” and illustrated his point with the following image: “It should not be a matter of tearing up roots but of slowly training a plant to grow in a different direction”.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.