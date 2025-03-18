NZD/USD Price Forecast: Trades firmly near three-month high of 0.5820

NZD/USD holds onto gains near 0.5820 amid strength in the New Zealand Dollar.

China’s monetary stimulus package has uplifted the NZD’s appeal.

The Fed is almost certain to leave interest rates in their current range on Wednesday.

The NZD/USD pair holds significant Monday’s gains near 0.5820 in European trading hours on Tuesday. The Kiwi pair exhibits strength as the appeal of the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) has strengthened after China announced fresh monetary stimulus to boost consumption to uplift economic growth.

On Sunday, the Chinese ministry announced a comprehensive “special action plan” to ramp up economic growth. The ministry reported that the plan focuses on increasing residents’ incomes, reducing financial burdens, and enhancing the consumption environment, Reuters report.

Signs of acceleration in China’s economic growth bodes well for the New Zealand Dollar, knowing that the New Zealand (NZ) economy depends heavily on exports to China.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) drops to near the five-month low ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision on Wednesday. The Fed is widely anticipated to keep interest rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50% as officials have been guiding that monetary policy adjustments are unfavorable amid uncertainty over the United States (US) economic outlook under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

NZD/USD breaks strongly above the key resistance of 0.5800 plotted from the January 24 high. The asset holds above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.5720, suggesting that the near-term trend is bullish.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) breaks above 60.00. A fresh bullish momentum would trigger if the RSI holds above that level.

More upside would appear if the asset breaks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 0.5850 plotted from the September 30 high to February 3 low towards the round-level resistance of 0.5900 and the November 29 high of 0.5930.

On the flip side, The Kiwi pair could decline to near round-level supports of 0.5400 and 0.5300 if it breaks below the 13-year low of 0.5470.

NZD/USD daily chart