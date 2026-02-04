The NZD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's move higher and attracts some sellers during the Asian session on Wednesday in reaction to mixed employment details from New Zealand. Furthermore, the cautious market mood offers some support to the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) and turns out to be another factor undermining the risk-sensitive Kiwi.

The downside for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), however, seems limited on the back of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) more hawkish outlook on the future policy path. This marks a significant divergence in comparison to bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates two more times in 2026, which keeps the USD on the defensive and should act as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair.

Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6040-0.6035 region, down nearly 0.30% for the day. That said, the recent breakout above a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and this week's resilience below the 0.6000 mark warrant some caution for the NZD/USD bears. Moreover, the SMA’s gradual upturn supports the broader uptrend, and staying above this gauge keeps the topside favored.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in positive territory with the MACD line above the Signal line, while a contracting positive histogram hints at moderating upside momentum. The Relative Strength Index stands at 68 (bullish), just below overbought. A renewed expansion in MACD would open the door to further gains, with dips expected to draw buyers ahead of the rising 200-day SMA.

NZD/USD daily chart