Silver price (XAG/USD) climbs to around $87.60 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The white metal rebounds after facing a historic correction last week as dip-buyers enter the market.

US President Donald Trump on Friday nominated Kevin Warsh to succeed Jerome Powell as the next Chairman of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Warsh is expected to take over when Powell's term expires in May. Expectations that Trump’s pick to head the US central bank would favor maintaining elevated interest rates to curb inflation could lift the US Dollar (USD) broadly and drag the USD-denominated commodity price.

The sell-off in precious metals is pressured by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME) margin hikes. The CME Group over the weekend raised margin requirements for gold and silver, forcing many leveraged traders to sell their positions immediately to cover costs.

On the other hand, traders seek safe-haven assets amid geopolitical risks and economic uncertainty, which could boost the Silver price. Reuters reported on Tuesday that the US military shot down an Iranian drone that "aggressively" approached the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea.

Iran asked that negotiations with the US this week be held in Oman rather than Turkey and that the scope be limited to two-way conversations on the nuclear issue only. Trump warned that with US warships heading toward Iran, "bad things" would probably happen if a deal could not be reached.