USD/CAD holds ground near 1.3650 as Oil prices decline

USD/CAD moves little after registering modest losses in the previous session, trading around 1.3640 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair inches higher as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) struggles amid lower Oil prices, reflecting Canada’s role as the largest crude exporter to the United States (US).

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price trades lower near $63.50 per barrel at the time of writing. However, Oil prices may build on previous gains as geopolitical tensions resurfaced after the US downed an Iranian drone near a US aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea. However, President Trump said diplomatic channels remain open, with the White House confirming US-Iran talks are still scheduled for Friday.

Markets will focus later in the day on the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which is expected to ease to 53.5 in January from 54.4 in December.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will not publish the January employment report on Friday as scheduled because of the partial government shutdown that began last weekend. The shutdown ended late Tuesday after US President Donald Trump signed a funding deal negotiated with Senate Democrats, despite ongoing tensions over his immigration crackdown.

The US Dollar (USD) could gain support as expectations shift around Federal Reserve (Fed) leadership following Trump’s nomination of former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chair. Markets anticipate a slower pace of rate cuts and greater emphasis on balance sheet reduction under Warsh.