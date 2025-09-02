NZD/USD Price Forecast: Slumps to near 0.5850 as 20-day EMA remains key barrier

NZD/USD plummets to near 0.5850 as the US Dollar strengthens ahead of the US Manufacturing PMI data for August.

Investors expect the Fed to cut interest rates in September.

NZD/USD falls back after a mean-recovery move to near the 20-day EMA.

The NZD/USD pair is down 0.8% to near 0.5850 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The Kiwi pair tumbles as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens ahead of the opening of United States (US) markets after an extended weekend.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, advances 0.6% to near 98.30.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.59% 1.03% 0.89% 0.16% 0.62% 0.77% 0.46% EUR -0.59% 0.42% 0.31% -0.43% 0.07% 0.17% -0.14% GBP -1.03% -0.42% -0.10% -0.84% -0.36% -0.25% -0.55% JPY -0.89% -0.31% 0.10% -0.74% -0.28% -0.12% -0.40% CAD -0.16% 0.43% 0.84% 0.74% 0.44% 0.64% 0.30% AUD -0.62% -0.07% 0.36% 0.28% -0.44% 0.12% -0.19% NZD -0.77% -0.17% 0.25% 0.12% -0.64% -0.12% -0.30% CHF -0.46% 0.14% 0.55% 0.40% -0.30% 0.19% 0.30% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Dollar had been underperforming its peers from almost a month as traders remained increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the September policy meeting.

In Tuesday’s session, investors will focus on the US ISM and S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Data for August, which will be published during North American trading hours. The ISM Manufacturing PMI is seen higher at 49.0, against 48.0 in July.

This week, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is expected to be guided by market sentiment due to light New Zealand (NZ) economic calendar.

NZD/USD turns upside down after facing selling pressure near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 0.5900.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI breaks below that level.

Going forward, a downside move by the pair below the support zone formed in a range between 0.5800 and 0.5850 will expose it to the April 11 low of 0.5730, followed by the round-level support of 0.5700.

In an alternate scenario, the Kiwi pair would rise towards the June 19 high of 0.6040 and the September 11 low of 0.6100 if it manages to return above the psychological level of 0.6000.

NZD/USD daily chart