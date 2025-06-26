NZD/USD Price Forecast: Extends winning streak for fourth trading day

- NZD/USD extends its upside to near 0.6065 as the US Dollar underperforms its peers.
- The US Dollar slides further as US President Trump attacks the Fed’s autonomy.
- Beijing stated that it will take forceful steps to stimulate domestic consumption.
The NZD/USD pair extends its winning streak for fourth trading day on Thursday, rises to near 0.6065. The Kiwi pair strengthens as the US Dollar (USD) slides further after United States (US) President Donald Trump confirmed that he has three or four names in mind for the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s successor.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, refreshes three-year low near 97.25.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.29%
|-0.47%
|-0.63%
|-0.13%
|-0.35%
|-0.22%
|-0.30%
|EUR
|0.29%
|-0.11%
|-0.39%
|0.19%
|-0.01%
|0.07%
|0.01%
|GBP
|0.47%
|0.11%
|-0.26%
|0.30%
|0.10%
|0.21%
|0.13%
|JPY
|0.63%
|0.39%
|0.26%
|0.55%
|0.33%
|0.41%
|0.37%
|CAD
|0.13%
|-0.19%
|-0.30%
|-0.55%
|-0.20%
|-0.19%
|-0.17%
|AUD
|0.35%
|0.01%
|-0.10%
|-0.33%
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.04%
|NZD
|0.22%
|-0.07%
|-0.21%
|-0.41%
|0.19%
|-0.01%
|0.01%
|CHF
|0.30%
|-0.01%
|-0.13%
|-0.37%
|0.17%
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Theoretically, the selection of new Fed’s Chair doesn’t impact the US Dollar materially. However, the reason behind finding Powell’s successor that he is supporting a “wait and see” approach on interest rates amid uncertainty over the new trade policy and not reducing them as per Trump’s economic agenda has raised questions over US Dollar’s exceptionalism.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) gains as the Chinese administration signaled fresh stimulus to boost domestic consumption. “China will take forceful steps to boost consumption,” Premier Li Qiang said earlier in the day.
An attempt from the Chinese economy to stimulate economic growth bodes well for the New Zealand Dollar, given that the New Zealand economy is one of key trading partners of Beijing.
NZD/USD refreshes weekly high near 0.6065 on Thursday. The Kiwi pair trades higher above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is around near 0.6007, suggesting that the near-term trend is bullish.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) approach the 60.00 level. A fresh upside momentum would emerge if the RSI manages to break above that level.
The Kiwi pair is expected to rise towards the September 11 low of 0.6100 and the October 9 high of 0.6145 if it manages to break above the June 19 high of 0.6040.
In an alternate scenario, a downside move below the May 12 low of 0.5846 will expose it to the round-level support of 0.5800, followed by the April 10 high of 0.5767.
NZD/USD daily chart
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
