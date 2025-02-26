NZD/USD Price Forecast: Extends losing streak for fourth trading day

NZD/USD slides further to near 0.5700 as the US Dollar gains ground recovering from the 11-week low.

A green signal to US President Trump’s tax cut plan has supported the US Dollar.

The RBNZ reduced its OCR by 50 bps to 3.75% last week, as expected.

The NZD/USD extends its losing spree for the fourth trading day on Wednesday and slides to near the key level of 0.5700 in European trading session. The Kiwi pair weakens further as the US Dollar (USD) bounces back after revisiting the 11-week low. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, recovers to near 106.50.

The Greenback discovers demand after the United States (US) House of Representatives approved US President Donald Trump’s $4.5 trillion tax cut plan with a narrow majority. Investors expect the Trump’s tax agenda would be inflationary for the economy. Such a scenario would force Federal Reserve (Fed) to maintain a restrictive monetary policy stance.

In the meantime, Fed dovish bets for the June policy meeting have escalated after the release of the weak US flash S&P Global PMI data for February released on Friday.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) underperforms since Friday post the aftermath of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) monetary policy announcement on February 19 in which the central bank reduced its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75%, as expected, but guided a cautious stance on further monetary easing.

NZD/USD rebounds strongly from the support zone plotted around 0.5500 on a weekly timeframe. However, the 20-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.5776 continues to remain a hurdle for the pair.

The 14-week Relative Strength Index (RSI) attempts to return inside the 40.00-60.00 range. A fresh bearish momentum would trigger if the RSI fails to do the same.

The Kiwi pair could decline to near round-level supports of 0.5400 and 0.5300 if it breaks below the 13-year low of 0.5470.

On the flip side, a decisive break above the February 21 high of 0.5773 could drive the pair to the December 10 high of 0.5867, followed by the November 29 high of 0.5930.

NZD/USD weekly chart