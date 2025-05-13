NZD/USD Price Forecast: Approaches the 0.5900 resistance level near nine-day EMA

- NZD/USD may face immediate resistance near the nine-day EMA at 0.5912.
- The 14-day RSI sits at the 50 level, indicating a neutral bias.
- The pair may retest initial support at the rectangle’s lower boundary around 0.5850.
The NZD/USD pair retraces its recent losses registered in the previous session, trading around 0.5890 during the European hours on Tuesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests a neutral outlook, with the pair consolidating within a rectangular range.
Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned on the 50 mark, suggesting a neutral bias. A clearer directional trend may emerge with further price movement. However, the NZD/USD pair remains below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), signaling weak short-term momentum.
The immediate barrier appears at the nine-day EMA of 0.5912. A break above this level could reinforce the short-term price momentum and support the NZD/USD pair to approach the rectangle’s upper boundary at 0.6020, followed by the six-month high of 0.6038, last seen in November 2024. Further resistance seems at the seven-month high near 0.6350, recorded in October 2024.
On the downside, the NZD/USD pair may retest the initial support at the lower boundary of the rectangle around 0.5850, followed by the 50-day EMA at 0.5836. A break below this crucial support zone could weaken the medium-term price momentum and put downward pressure on the NZD/USD pair to test support at 0.5485, a level not visited since March 2020.
NZD/USD: Daily Chart
New Zealand Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.15%
|-0.22%
|-0.34%
|0.10%
|-0.47%
|-0.53%
|-0.60%
|EUR
|0.15%
|-0.07%
|-0.15%
|0.25%
|-0.31%
|-0.36%
|-0.41%
|GBP
|0.22%
|0.07%
|-0.10%
|0.31%
|-0.22%
|-0.32%
|-0.34%
|JPY
|0.34%
|0.15%
|0.10%
|0.45%
|-0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.21%
|CAD
|-0.10%
|-0.25%
|-0.31%
|-0.45%
|-0.65%
|-0.63%
|-0.68%
|AUD
|0.47%
|0.31%
|0.22%
|0.13%
|0.65%
|-0.05%
|-0.10%
|NZD
|0.53%
|0.36%
|0.32%
|0.22%
|0.63%
|0.05%
|-0.05%
|CHF
|0.60%
|0.41%
|0.34%
|0.21%
|0.68%
|0.10%
|0.05%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
