- NZD/USD is displaying back-and-forth action ahead of US GDP data.
- The USD Index is aiming to build a cushion around 101.20 despite the risk-on market mood.
- The Ascending Triangle formation is indicating a squeeze in volatility.
The NZD/USD pair is continuously facing hurdles in recapturing the psychological resistance of 0.6500 in the early European session. The Kiwi asset is expected to remain on the tenterhooks as investors are awaiting the release of the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is aiming to build a cushion around 101.20 as anxiety among investors is escalating regarding the US GDP, core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), and Durable Goods Orders data. Meanwhile, positive market sentiment is solidifying further as the S&P500 futures have extended their morning gains.
NZD/USD is displaying topsy-turvy action in an Ascending Triangle chart pattern that indicates volatility contraction on an hourly chart. The New Zealand Dollar has sensed demand after dropping to near the upward-sloping trendline plotted from January 19 low at 0.6365 while the horizontal resistance is placed from January 18 high at 0.6531.
The 20-EMA at 0.6483 is overlapping the Kiwi asset, which indicates consolidation ahead.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates an absence of a potential trigger for a decisive move.
For an upside move, the asset needs to surpass Wednesday’s high at 0.6530, which will drive the asset toward June 3 high at 0.6576. A breach of the latter will expose the asset to the round-level resistance at 0.6600.
On the flip side, a breakdown below January 16 high at 0.6426 will drag the Kiwi asset toward January 17 low at 0.6366 followed by January 12 low around 0.6300.
NZD/USD hourly chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6486
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6484
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6381
|Daily SMA50
|0.6332
|Daily SMA100
|0.6077
|Daily SMA200
|0.6197
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6526
|Previous Daily Low
|0.645
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6531
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6361
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.623
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6479
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6497
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6447
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.637
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6523
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6563
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
