NZD/USD Price Analysis: Stays on the way to 0.6800 on upbeat China PMI

- NZD/USD seesaws above previously important resistance, recently off intraday low.
- Bullish MACD, daily closing beyond 15-week-old trend line hurdle favor buyers to aim for 100-day EMA.
- China’s NBS Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs joined Caixin Manufacturing PMI to portray February’s recovery in key activities.
NZD/USD pares intraday losses a three-day top near 0.6780 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
The kiwi pair offered the first daily closing beyond a downward sloping trend line from mid-November the previous day. The resistance breakout gained support from China’s February PMIs to keep buyers hopeful. However, risk catalysts and the USD rebound seem to test the bulls.
That said, China’s headline NBS Manufacturing PMI for February rose to 50.2 versus 49.9 expected and 50.1 prior. Further, the Non-Manufacturing PMI crossed 51.1 previous readouts with 51.6 figures for the stated month. Additionally, China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI also rallied to 50.4 compared to 49.3 expected and 49.1 prior.
Given the trend line breakout and firmer data from the key customer NZD/USD prices are likely to stay directed towards the 100-day EMA level of 0.6808.
However, a clear upside break of the stated EMA will enable the bulls to challenge January’s peak of 0.6891.
Alternatively, a daily closing below the stated resistance-turned-support line, near 0.6750 by the press time, could drag the quote toward the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of October-January downside, near 0.6690.
It should be noted, however, that an upward sloping support line from January 28, close to 0.6670 at the latest, will challenge NZD/USD bears afterward.
NZD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6765
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.6765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6679
|Daily SMA50
|0.6729
|Daily SMA100
|0.6852
|Daily SMA200
|0.6943
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6777
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6665
|Previous Weekly High
|0.681
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.663
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6734
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6708
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6694
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6623
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6582
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6807
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6848
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6919
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
